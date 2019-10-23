SALT LAKE CITY — All season, the Farmington boys cross country team had to listen and block out the chatter about how it should win the 5A boys state championship.
It was a fair amount of pressure, especially when considering the boys cross country team was the school's best chance to date of winning a maiden state title.
Mission accomplished.
There will now be a state championship trophy in the cabinet at Farmington High after the boys cross country team did in fact win the 5A team title Wednesday at Sugarhouse Park.
The Phoenix placed two runners in the top five and three more finished in the top 25, scoring-wise. That was enough for 70 points, holding off Timpanogos' 83 points.
"I honestly can't believe that that happened. I'm just still super pumped," Rawson Spackman said shortly after the race ended and after FHS learned it had won the team title.
Spackman was Farmington's high finisher, taking second place overall with a time of 15:41.7.
He was 27 seconds behind the 5A individual champion. That was Bountiful's Dalton Mortensen, who ran the course in 15:14.2.
"Obviously it's exciting. It's fun to win a state championship but be the first in school history," head coach Christopher Brower said.
It's unusual for a two-year-old school to have a target on its back at a state championship, especially since the Phoenix wasn't the defending state champion.
But that's the position Farmington found itself in on Wednesday.
"We have an 'X' on our back, everyone's gunning for us," said senior Adam Wall, who finished fifth. "So we had to realize that — we look at some of the 6A teams and they're kind of the big scary teams ... in this race we were kind of the big scary guys. So we had to embrace it and muscle it out."
Farmington ran well all season long. The Phoenix won the Region 5 championship earlier this month virtually unopposed and there were a handful of runners who didn't run with FHS on Wednesday that Brower says could've run at the varsity level for other teams.
"They're a good, humble, hard-working group of kids. Obviously, they had set the goal to win state and as it was kind of looking like it was going to be like that, (we had) constant reminders. I'd remind them but they'd remind themselves," Brower said.
Farmington's school slogan, coined before its inaugural year in 2018, was "Forever the first, forever the Phoenix."
One thing is for sure: the 2019 5A boys cross country state championship will indeed be "forever the first."
6A MEET
Many in the cross country community knew Corner Canyon was going to crush the 6A boys field at the state meet this year, which the Chargers did by placing five runners in the top 10.
What was more unknown was who would finish second. That ended up being Davis High with 80 points, narrowly edging American Fork (86 points).
The Darts had runners finish 13th, 14th, 16th and 17th, but more importantly, Tyler Spencer took 30th place (28th as far as team scoring's concerned), which was 14 spots ahead of AF's fifth runner.
Northridge's Hyrum Johnson was Region 1's high finisher, taking 11th place in 15:52.5. Davis' Daniel Larsen led the Darts' group with a time of 15:55.2.
Weber finished eighth as a team and Syracuse took 10th. Syracuse's Drew Hogan finished in 15th place.
5A MEET
Farmington wasn't the only Region 5 team to have a good day.
Bonneville placed two runners in the top 10: Nathan Williams took fourth with a time of 15:50.9 and Jared Wayment finished 10th with a time of 16:05.1.
Bountiful finished in fifth place as a team, helped immensely by Mortensen's dominant victory and a ninth-place finish from Daniel Mason.
4A MEET
Ogden finished in eighth place as a team and Bear River was ninth. The Tigers' high finisher was freshman Jack Blodget, who clocked a 16:28.5 and finished in 21st place. Sophomore Jake Peterson took 33rd place.
Stansbury won the team title.
3A MEET
Morgan's Gabe Sargent finished in third place overall with a time of 16:06.4 on the 3-mile course to lead the Trojans to a third-place finish as a team.
Kaleb Bowles finished in 20th place (17:08.5), but his score counted as finishing in 16th. MHS had 107 points as a team.
Carbon finished in first place as a team with 57 points and three top-10 finishers.