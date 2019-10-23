SALT LAKE CITY — Last year, the Morgan High girls cross country team won a state championship for the first time ever.
In 2019, the Trojans left everyone else in the dust.
Morgan had four runners finish in the top 10 and dominated the 3A girls cross country team race with 37 points Wednesday at Sugarhouse Park.
The Trojans were well clear of second-place Union's 93 points.
Sophomores Ella Stevenson, Sophie Earley and Kate Heywood finished fifth, sixth and seventh place, respectively. They had respective times of 20:41.8, 20:53.8 and 20:55.2.
Bailey Beckstrom was ninth and Elaina Halls took 16th, but it counted as 14th in the team standings.
The Trojans won last year's team title by 27 points and the five scoring runners all finished within the top 20. This year, their top five runners all scored in the top 15.
6A MEET
Region 1 runners had a very successful showing Wednesday.
Davis' Hope Preston clocked an 18:08.3 to finish second overall, Weber's Sammi Lee finished fifth individually and Layton's Emma Thornley took 10th.
Lee finished the race in 18:18.4 and Thornley clocked an 18:45.4.
The Darts finished in third place as a team, just eight points behind American Fork in second place. Lone Peak dominated the field and won the team championship.
"I was feeling good halfway through the last mile, usually I have a kick towards the end, you know? That last little bit I was just wanting it to be over," said Preston, who collapsed after crossing the finish line, something she says has happened after every race she's run this year.
Layton was fifth, Weber took eighth and Fremont finished ninth as a team. Preston finished with a time that was about one second slower than Ellie Lundgreen's time last year (Lundgreen won the individual 6A title).
"I'm super happy. It was an awesome race. I've been kind of sick lately, I was worried. I needed to mentally be there," Preston said.
5A MEET
Woods Cross junior Carlee Hansen repeated as individual 5A champion, holding off Lehi's Anna Martin by barely four seconds.
Hansen was the only 5A runner to crack the 18-minute mark, finishing the race in 17:56.5.
"I had no idea what was going to happen, but honestly I kinda took it one girl at a time, building up there," Hansen said.
"At the end, Anna, I could hear her and I took a corner I could see her coming so I was like, 'OK, I gotta go now.' I went a little earlier than I usually do but I felt like it was a better choice."
Farmington's Elisabeth Ferrell finished in fourth place — it counted as third in the team standings — to lead the Phoenix to a 5A runner-up finish.
Ferrell's time was 18:15.5. Marianne Barber took eighth to round out FHS's top-10 contingent with a time of 18:44.7.
"Second place for a second-year team, I think we're stoked about that. We're such a young team that, second place, we couldn't be more happy about it," Ferrell said.
Springville placed five runners inside the top-20 and won the team title.
4A MEET
Ogden High finished in sixth place as a team with 158 points, following its dominant Region 10 championship victory earlier this month.
The Tigers' high finisher was Kate Allred, who ran the 3-mile course in 19:29 and finished in 17th place.
Bear River was eighth as a team, helped by Madison White's fifth-place finish. Pine View High won the team title with four finishers in the top 20.