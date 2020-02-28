As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
Dallin Hall (30) for Fremont High goes up for a dunk against Ethan Potter (35) for Layton High in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Preston Squire (13) for Layton High takes a jump shot while guarded by Baylor Harrop (10) for Fremont High in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY — There were no secrets between Fremont and Layton's boys basketball teams.
And still, Dallin Hall couldn't be stopped.
The Fremont senior guard turned in possibly his best performance in a Silverwolves uniform, scoring 38 points in the 6A state semifinals and willing Fremont to a 72-66 win over its region rival Friday night at the University of Utah.
The Silverwolves will meet Davis at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Huntsman Center for the 6A state championship.
Dallin Hall (30) for Fremont High takes a three point shot while Preston Squire (13) for Layton High gets a hand up in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Boston Painter (25) for Layton High takes a jump shot while guarded by Baylor Harrop (10) for Fremont High in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Baylor Harrop (10) for Fremont High takes a jump shot while Tanner Kofoed (5) for Layton high gets a hand up in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Baylor Harrop (10) for Fremont High takes the ball to the basket in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Carter Mayfield (10) for Layton High takes a jump shot while guarded by Baylor Harrop (10) for Fremont High in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Carter Mayfield (10) for Layton High takes the ball to the basket in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Tige Voorhees (11) for Fremont High takes the ball to the basket while guarded by Boston Painter (25) for Layton High in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
"We know we’ve got a special group of guys who’ve been playing together since seventh grade and, I mean, it’s great chemistry. We think we can achieve whatever we want as long as we put in the right work," Hall said of Fremont's team after a December win against Bonneville.
Hall had 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting in the first half Friday, singlehandedly keeping the Silverwolves within reach after they missed a handful of open shots created by Hall driving and kicking to an open shooter.
Layton had contributions from everyone. Preston Squire had 12 points and six rebounds at halftime, Ethan Potter had 11 and six at halftime, Jacob Randall had eight points.
The Lancers shot 12 of 23 despite Tanner Kofoed going 0 of 3 by halftime. Potter finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Squire had 16 total after a 2-of-6 second half.
Randall had 12 points and Kofoed was held to six points with four assists.
And yet, Hall made basket after basket. He shot 12 for 23 from the field in the game and 9 of 11 from the line.
Almost every Layton basket had a response from No. 30, including a thunderous 1-handed slam dunk over Potter that whipped the Huntsman Center crowd into a frenzy.
"Obviously last game I just took what they gave me and I had two points but I was finding my teammates. I think that kind of made Layton more cautious if you want to say. They felt like they had to stay out and it really opened up things for me in the middle," Hall said Friday.
The final stat sheet might not indicate how important Fremont's supporting cast was, but the Silverwolves had plenty of clutch baskets to go around in a nerve-racking second half.
Leading 57-53, it was Mitch Stratford who drained a corner 3. He finished with nine points.
A Potter midrange shot later cut the score to 62-58. Tige Voorhees used every inch of his body and all of his two allowable steps with the ball to get a layup from the left side to drop down for a 64-58 Fremont lead.
As the Lancers pressured Fremont and tried to take the lead back, Kipp Calder made a backdoor cut for a layup and a 68-62 lead with 1:25 left in the game.
Fremont ended up outscoring Layton 43-31 in the second half and this was even after Fremont missed a lot of open shots.
“We made a huge emphasis on doing a better job rebounding. We got worked on the boards, down 13 at the half…and trying to get to the free throw line a lot more, which means driving the ball. We weren’t way hot from the perimeter so if we can drive it from way deep and kick it to open shooters that’s even better,” Fremont head coach Corey Melaney said.
There was no indication one way or another who would win Friday's all-Region 1 semifinal. Fremont won the teams' first meeting 70-66 at home in a game that Potter scored just four points. The Lancers won the second round 77-69 in February despite 42 points from Hall.
Layton head coach Kelby Miller pointed to a few things when asked why the Lancers went off their track in the second half.
"Give up some (offensive) boards that cost us, didn’t shoot great from the foul line, missed nine of those. In a game like this it’s going to be the little things, right?" Miller said.
Region 1 teams have recently won the state basketball championship in 2015 (Layton), 2005 (Fremont) and 2002 (Davis), but an all-Region 1 final? Online records show that hasn't happened in at least 20 years.
So now Fremont faces Davis, a team that won by 11 at Fremont High, then embarrassed the Silverwolves by 36 in Kaysville.
"I’m excited to get them back," Hall said.
Hall didn’t get out of Friday’s game completely scot-free. He had to deal with a bloody nose after getting inadvertently hit in the face toward the end of the game.
But he said he’d summon the last bit of his energy to see if Fremont can finally get past its Davis kryptonite.