SALT LAKE CITY — Farmington had a chance to continue its historic boys basketball playoff run.
Timpview had other plans that it didn’t reveal until after the final buzzer sounded in the teams’ 5A boys basketball state quarterfinal Thursday night at the University of Utah.
Timpview’s Jaxon Santiago, he of four points until the final possession, drove the lane and put up a floater.
It bounced once. Twice.
The buzzer sounded.
The ball bounced again. Again.
It fell through.
Timpview’s celebration went to the other end of the court right in front of Farmington’s large student section. The Thunderbird players inadvertently ran over a newspaper photographer, helped him up and continued jumping and celebrating.
Farmington’s hearts were broken by the bouncing floater at the buzzer, losing 49-47 in the type of epic finish that’s usually reserved for this exact game and this exact time of year.
The final play that ended Farmington's run pic.twitter.com/QsDXfVXLn1— Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) February 28, 2020
“Unfortunately, I’ve been in this situation before in the state tournament losing on a buzzer-beater and there’s just nothing you can really say to the kids that (is) going to make them feel better,” Farmington coach Kasey Walkenhurst said.
One by one, the Phoenix players filed out of the locker room with red eyes. They hugged the school’s athletic trainer, shared a couple laughs and walked into the stands.
Truman Hendry led the Phoenix with 14 points and seven rebounds, and led the diving-for-loose-balls category as well. The Phoenix shot 16 of 30 from the floor.
Sophomore point guard Collin Chandler scored 13 points but didn’t get on the scoreboard until making a free throw in the final two minutes of the first half.
Farmington’s 53.3% shooting mark was better than Timpview’s 42.9% but, ultimately, the Thunderbirds had this advantage: 18 made field goals instead of 16.
“Those Farmington dudes, my heart goes out to them. I’ve lost three times on half-court shots where we just didn’t get the bounce ... Kasey and those guys, man, they were tough,” Timpview coach Kevin Santiago said.
Kevin Santiago watched Farmington play in a tournament in Las Vegas earlier this season. He was impressed and had a feeling his team would see the Phoenix in a late-stage state tournament game.
Timpview stalled the final 90 seconds of the third quarter with a 37-30 lead and a chance to bump it to nine or 10 points.
That is until Josh Wade, Caleb Mordue and Collin Chandler combined for possibly the biggest hustle play of Farmington’s season to date.
Wade blew up a dribble handoff near the half-court line, Mordue and his 6-foot-5 frame dove on the floor and swatted the ball to the other end and right into the path of Chandler, who converted a layup with about three seconds left in the quarter.
Chandler then made a heads-up play by stealing the inbounds pass, getting fouled and making both free throws.
What was a 37-30 lead was now 37-34. What was about to be a particularly dire situation for the Phoenix was suddenly very manageable.
“It definitely changed the game. It changed their game plan because I assumed they’d probably want to hold the ball for long possessions in the fourth especially if they’re up nine or 10. It made them have to keep playing,” Walkenhurst said.
Farmington had the ball with 44.4 seconds left in the fourth and coming out of a timeout, but turned it over to Timpview with 25 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, the Thunderbirds milked the clock, moved the ball around and it eventually went to Santiago.
Hendry got an arm up in front of Santiago in a pretty good spot.
The ball bounced its final fourth time and hung for a split second above the rim.
Chandler didn’t even watch it go through the hoop. He turned and put his arms on his head to start walking to the despondent Farmington bench.
He knew it was over.
Walkenhurst thought the ball was going to the left. It hit the left side of the rim, then the right, then left, then right again.
Three years ago, Walkenhurst’s Woods Cross team was 22-2 after an unbeaten Region 5 campaign. The Wildcats lost 51-50 in the 4A state tournament at Weber State when Springville guard Bennett Hullinger banked in a 3-pointer.