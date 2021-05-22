Going into the final race of the day, Morgan High's boys track and field team trailed Juab 98 to 97.5 in the team standings of the 3A boys track and field state championships, held at Davis High on Saturday (along with the 4A, 2A and 1A championships).
The Trojans needed to outscore the Wasps by two points in the 4x400 meter relay to win the state title.
The Trojans' 4x400 team of Carter Payne, Brogan Garrett, Jimmy Savage and Jarron Savage finished in second place to secure eight points for Morgan. Juab's team finished in third place in the 4x400, netting the Wasps six points.
The dramatic finish wrapped up Morgan's second 3A boys track and field state title in as many seasons as MHS finished with a 105.5 to 104 edge on Juab. The Trojans were champs in 2019 and the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
As a team, the Morgan boys had just one first-place finish, that in the 4x100 meter relay. But the Trojans placed multiple athletes on the podium in several other events, racking up a few points here, a few points there and ultimately enough to give the 4x400 team a shot to take home the trophy.
INDIVIDUAL WINNERS
4A BOYS
Long jump: Parker Winterbottom, Ben Lomond (22-04)
4x200 relay: Bear River, 1:31.62 (Eli Burrell, Kace Jones, Gabe Wilson, Braxton Hurst)
3A GIRLS
800 meters: Oakley Olson, Morgan (2:18.55)
Sprint medley relay: Morgan, 4:13.00 (Capri Jones, Caitlyn Flitton, Grace Gordon, Oakley Olson)
3A BOYS
4x100 relay: Morgan, 43.21 (Will Lance, Tanner Stanley, Jimmy Savage, Robby Cameron)
2A BOYS
110 meter hurdles: Malik Johnson, Layton Christian (16.13)
4x100 relay: Layton Christian, 44.55 (Malik Johnson, Jessaia Moala, Souleymane Barro, Tommie Olubisi)
TEAM RESULTS
In 4A boys, Bear River finished fifth with 54 points. Desert Hills edged Pine View 98.5-95.5 to win the team title.
In 3A girls, Morgan finished second with 81 points. Delta won the title with 164 points.
In 2A boys, Layton Christian finished third with 64.5 points. Kanab won the team title with 100.5 points.