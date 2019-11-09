OREM — Farmington High's volleyball team stuck to its mission all year, focusing on its effort and attitude on every point, putting every point in the rearview mirror and not getting ahead of itself.
Doing something like that takes a massive amount of mental discipline, which the Phoenix had the entire year en route to a 5A state championship game appearance Saturday night at Utah Valley University.
But the state title eluded the second-year program in a four-set loss to Mountain View, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21, 25-14.
"I'm just full of gratitude right now," Farmington coach April Painter said. "It's not the way you want to end a season but our group of girls is something special and they fought their hearts out. It wasn't our night and congratulations to Mountain View, they were amazing."
This wasn't the first meeting between the two schools. At the Bingham tournament in early October, Farmington and Mountain View played a best-of-three-sets tournament match that saw the Phoenix win 25-15, 25-16.
MV only lost once after that match, a five-setter to Lehi. Oddly, MV won the state title in 1980, the year it first opened, and won it again in 1982, which was the last time the Bruins hoisted the state volleyball crown until Saturday.
Against Farmington, most every tip, bounce and deflection went the Bruins' way, particularly in the fourth set.
"Their ball control was spot-on, all their hitters (hit) threads and we just had a hard time containing it and answering back," Painter said.
Normally, the immediate aftermath of a team winning a state volleyball title goes like this: the winning team celebrates in a dog pile on one side of the court amid a flurry of TV cameras and the losing team drops to the floor.
There was none of the latter from FHS. Painter gathered the team soon after the final point and the Phoenix players applauded MV during the trophy presentation.
"We are going to honor if somebody comes and beats us, how great is that to turn and say, 'Yep, you did,' and clap for them," she said.
Afterward, Farmington seniors Hannah Howard and Kait White looked around the throng of people celebrating after the game and found Mountain View senior Mia Wesley.
They each gave her a hug, then gave MV senior Elena Wallace a hug when she walked over and congratulated both of them for the win.
FARMINGTON 3, SALEM HILLS 0
Farmington's afternoon started with a big win in the semifinals against fourth-seeded Salem Hills. The Phoenix swept the Skyhawks 25-22, 25-14, 25-22.
PLEASANT GROVE 3, FREMONT 0
OREM — No. 2 seed Fremont was swept by 3-seed Pleasant Grove in the 6A state semifinals. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.
LONE PEAK 3, FREMONT 1
OREM — Fremont finished fourth in the 6A state tournament, falling in four sets to 4-seed Lone Peak in the third-place match. Scores were 21-25, 25-9. 25-22, 25-16.
Maggie Mendelson led the Silverwolves 10 kills, four blocks and three digs. Rylie Merrill added nine kills, 14 digs and one ace. Carlie Peterson disehed out 25 assists and added six digs, three kills, three blocks and served one ace. Brittyn Haney tallied 30 digs.
Fremont ends the season 28-4 overall, and Region 1 champions with a 14-0 record.