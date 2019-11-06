FARMINGTON — April Painter printed out a piece of paper and brought it to Farmington High's volleyball practice Monday.
The piece of paper showed her team's top seed in the upcoming 5A volleyball state tournament.
Painter, the head coach, showed the piece of paper to the team, which cheered and got excited.
Then she ripped the paper in half and let it fall to the ground.
"We got the first seed and it means nothing now. After Friday and they posted the brackets, who cares? It's up for anyone to grab and that's why we play the game," Painter said.
Players' jaws hit the floor until Painter explained why she did it.
"A lot of people were gasping, what is she doing? Then she told us, 'We can't think of us as going in as No. 1, because then we'll get ahead of ourselves,'" senior Ellie Darling said.
Painter says she's seen too many teams show up at the state tournament in the past with a No. 1 seed, get ahead of itself and lose.
Case in point, the recent 4A volleyball state tournament that featured the No. 4, No. 6, No. 9 and No. 15 seeds in the semifinals.
Thus the ripped piece of paper symbolizing the mental approach for Farmington at this week's state tournament, which begins for the Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday with a second-round game at Utah Valley University against Murray.
"We were very surprised, but I love the mentality of it," setter Fran Skinner said. "We're taking every team very, very seriously and the number doesn't define who we are."
As a first-year program in 2018, it earned the No. 4 seed in Region 5, lost to eventual state champion Skyridge in the first round, won a consolation game in five sets against Alta, then got swept by Timpview in the next round of the consolation bracket.
In 2019, FHS finished the regular season 25-1, didn't lose a set until October, won Region 5 with an unbeaten record and lost just one match, that coming to Copper Hills (the top seed in 6A) in the Bingham tournament championship game.
"The team chemistry is amazing. All of us are best friends, we love each other so much. Painter's awesome, she's one of the best coaches I've ever had," Skinner said.
How the Phoenix has accomplished so much this year, Painter says, boils down to focusing on what it can control: effort, attitude, focusing on the point at hand and mentally putting each point in the rearview mirror no matter the result.
FHS has done just that.
"It's so easy to get competitive, and you want the prize at the end or you want to beat a team really bad, but again there's no control. You don't have control over those things," Painter said.
A handful of players transferred to Farmington last year and had to sit out one year of varsity competition, which has resulted in a senior-heavy presence on the court for the Phoenix in 2019.
The abundance of seniors — five of the top six hitters, the main setter and the libero are all seniors — helps talent-wise and mentally.
The latter is especially crucial at UVU, where four matches are played simultaneously on the same floor amid a cacophony of whistles and loud cheers from those four courts.
"We're all nervous going into it, but good nerves," said Darling, who was serenaded with a Happy Birthday song from her teammates at the end of Tuesday's practice.
But if the Phoenix sticks to the mental approach of treating every foe like a No. 1 seed, FHS is going to be a really tough out this week.
"Everybody is, and everyone's on the same playing field and you have to battle each team. Each team is that one standing in the way of you progressing," Painter said.
TOURNAMENT NOTES
The 5A tournament has a pretty unknown feel to it. Defending champion Skyridge is in 6A, as is one of last year's semifinalists, Corner Canyon. The state runner-up, Springville, lost in the first round and two of the top 5 seeds were in 4A last year.
5A second-round games involving Region 5 teams — Farmington, Box Elder, Bountiful, Woods Cross — start at 9 a.m. with the quarterfinals set for noon.
Syracuse and Northridge meet at 3:30 p.m. in the 6A second round with the winner playing at 6:30 p.m., likely against defending 6A state champion Lone Peak.
The Fremont/Taylorsville, Davis/American Fork and Weber/Pleasant Grove second-round games are at 5 p.m. with the quarterfinals at 8 p.m.