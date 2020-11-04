SYRACUSE — Senior spiker and co-captain Megan “MC Hammer” Chandler leads Syracuse volleyball in kills on the court.
On Wednesday before the Titans' second-round match, Chandler gave a glance at Davis through the net, sizing up her target — an opponent the Titans had already taken down twice this season.
Then Chandler took aim and did what she does best, pounding the ball into the heart of the Dart defense, where it finally wore them out.
Syracuse scored the trifecta, beating the Darts for the third time this year, and went into the 6A quarterfinals with a 25-15, 25-10, 21-25, 25-12 victory in four sets.
“We knew what they do, but I told my kids we’re 0-0 right now; we have to come out and be ready for anything,” Syracuse coach Corrie Vigil said. “It’s anyone’s game at this point."
No. 10 Davis (17-12) played Tuesday while the No. 7 Titans (19-3) had a bye, but the coach’s message got through to her girls.
“Sometimes it can be difficult because we’ve played them so many times and you get caught in old habits, but I think Davis is a good team and we had to go out with a mindset that we have to battle every time we play them,” Chandler said.
Chandler said she got her nickname from a college coach when she was in ninth-grade, and “it stuck.”
She lived up to her moniker with a huge game, smashing 21 kills — with a .292 hitting percentage — and chipped in with 15 digs on the defensive side of the ball.
“Every team has their strengths and weaknesses. We just need to focus and keep our eye on the court and control what happens on our side,” Chandler said.
Standing 5-foot-10, Chandler has earned a Division I scholarship to St. Mary's College in California, but says she will be the shortest outside hitter on the team.
“I have to focus on pushing my hardest every time, pushing my limits,” Chandler said. “My coaches help me see and I have a good fielder (setter) and I’m able to see the court because those things come together."
Katie Stromberg had six blocks to fuel the Syracuse defense and Andie Thomas had 10 kills and 13 digs. Hailee Garcia set up the offense with 48 assists and added seven digs.
It looked like a sweep for the Titans, but Davis rallied with a strong performance in the third set.
“I can’t figure out why we can’t play all the games like game three,” Davis coach Lori Salvo said. “Where does that come from, when we were down 15-3 in the second game, then suddenly we start fighting. We were scrambling, playing with everything, giving it all every minute.”
The doldrums returned, however, and Syracuse went on another 15-3 run, this time in the fourth set, to put it away.
Libero Cierra Limb contributed 21 digs for Davis, while Katie Corelli checked in with 13 kills and 16 digs. Lauryn Arnold had 7 kills for the Darts.
Syracuse now draws No. 2 Pleasant Grove on the road Thursday.
“We’re going to have to be on top of our game, be consistent,” Vigil said. “I feel good about where we’re at, but they have a lot of weapons and they’re good.”