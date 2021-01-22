Student sections are coming back to high school sports in Utah.
The Utah High School Activities Association Board of Trustees moved to allow student sections effective immediately during its Thursday meeting, according to a memo sent to schools which was posted on the UHSAA website.
"In today’s UHSAA Board of Trustees meeting, the BOT moved to allow defined student sections with masks required and physical distancing for athletic events effective immediately. This decision is based on a mandate of masks for all spectators and a strong emphasis made on physical distancing of students in a defined area," the first part of the memo reads.
According to the memo, the board also moved for schools to enforce mask-wearing requirements for teams so they can avoid quarantine.
The move comes as the Utah Department of Health reported Friday that 92.1% of the state's referral center intensive care unit beds, where COVID-19 patients are treated, were currently occupied.
Hospitalizations have been trending down over the past week, as have the state's average daily case total (from 2,383 per day last Friday to 1,860 per day this Friday) and average daily positive percent rate (from 25.22% last Friday to 18.96% this Friday).
It's unclear how many of the area schools will allow student sections. Venue capacity is still capped at 25% for counties in the high or moderate COVID-19 transmission level, according to the UHSAA's winter sports protocols.
Schools are allowed to distribute four tickets per participant — as long as they can abide by the 25% attendance limit — with no requirement on who those tickets go to. Capacity limits don't allow for all schools, such as Layton High, to distribute four tickets per participant.
The UHSAA memo concludes by noting information on state tournaments will be released over the coming weeks.
State basketball tournaments for 6A and 5A have already changed, with the first round through the quarterfinals being held at home sites, and the semifinals and finals set for Salt Lake Community College. Weber State was initially scheduled to host those tournaments.
The state wrestling tournaments for 6A-3A classifications are currently scheduled — they could change venues — to be held at Utah Valley University starting Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to the UHSAA calendar.
The state swimming meets are scheduled to be held at BYU, but with no fan attendance allowed, according to the UHSAA's swim state tournament flyer. State drill team tournaments are scheduled for both UVU and the Sevier Valley Center.