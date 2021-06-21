Reigning Paralympic Games silver medalist Hunter Woodhall will once again run for an Olympic medal.
The Syracuse High and University of Arkansas alumnus qualified for this summer's Tokyo Paralympics in two events over the weekend during US Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis.
Woodhall qualified in the 400 meters, his main event, and the 100 meters. The Tokyo Paralympics, rescheduled from 2020, are to be held this year from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 in Japan.
He won his 400 meter heat Sunday with a time of 49.87 seconds that was about five seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Woodhall won silver in the 200 meters at the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil and bronze in the 400. He still holds the Utah high school record in the 400 with a time of 46.24 seconds set in 2017, his senior year of high school.
Woodhall was born with fibular hemimelia, which caused his legs to be amputated below the knee when he was 11 months old, and he sprints on prosthetic legs now. He became the first double amputee to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship in 2017.
This past winter, Woodhall quit collegiate track and field and turned professional, citing frustrations with the NCAA and its rules on student-athletes pertaining to name, image and likeness that have been the focus of a US Supreme Court case this summer.