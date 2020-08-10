Syracuse football preview: Defending Region 1 champs will be young after exceptional 2019

SYRACUSE — Up and down Syracuse’s stat sheet last year was a bunch of players who had either “Senior, SR., or 2020” next to their names.
That's why the Titans were one of the best teams in Northern Utah last year and they certainly enjoyed every minute of it, going 9-3 and making a state quarterfinal run after going 2-7 the year prior.
But at an early August practice, the non-COVID-19 reality for the Titans was apparent.
There was a pretty obvious need for every player to have a “Hi, My Name Is __” tag slapped on their helmet.
That’s the basic premise to the Titans’ 2020 campaign: defending a region championship with mostly new starters.
“A lot of them, they’ve played a little football in the past and stuff. A lot of them are catching on pretty quick to getting where they need to be, and doing what they need to do to help our team out,” junior linebacker Jordan Faifai said.
Challenge accepted, but also, good luck.
The Titans bid adieu to 42-touchdown quarterback Bridger Hamblin, standout receiver/returner Ty Burke, leading receiver Sam Adams and six of the top seven leading tacklers on defense, including Kobe Rusch and Mikey Metcalfe.
One simply doesn’t just reload after losing that type of production from a senior class.
But there’s 145 players in the program, head coach Mike Knight said, and plenty of opportunities for anyone to stake a claim to a starting spot.
“I think we’ll see a competitive team, we’re always competitive," Knight said. "You know now, obviously we lost a lot of good players, but someone’s gotta play and I think what I’ve seen so far I think a lot of young kids have stepped up and we’ve got a good group of seniors."
Their offense and defense will look a little different, simply owing to inexperience at almost every spot.
The quarterback competition is between senior Cameron Gunn and sophomore Trevor Drake, neither of which have thrown a pass in a varsity game.
Titan receivers are a largely untested group. Colin Sierra is a leading returner with two catches for 23 yards last year.
They do have one key skill player returning. That’s senior running back Tre’Vaun Peoples, who rushed for 445 yards with five touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 136 yards with two TDs, making him the leading returning receiver, too.
Peoples said he’s not too worried about the new kids on the block.
“I think we have a lot of kids with potential. I think we have a lot of kids ready to come out and work as hard as they possibly can and show everybody who’s boss,” he said.
Like every other team in the state, the Titans’ preparations came under the growing specter of the coronavirus pandemic and Syracuse was directly affected.
In June, Syracuse had to quarantine a small group of players after one tested positive for COVID-19. The next time COVID-19 affected the Titans, it was the whole team, which was quarantined for two weeks in mid-July and got back to the swing of things on July 27.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to come into this season not being at least a little nervous knowing the circumstances, everything that’s going on. Everything can be taken away from you in a heartbeat, you know?” Peoples said. "It’s just another challenge we’re going to get through and every team is probably not going to be as prepared as they wish they were.
"I can definitely say that we are not as prepared as we wish we were, but we’re going to work through it and figure out a way to win some games.”
The summer was interrupted a handful of times and life has been so much in flux since March that the season just can’t come fast enough, it seems.
“Everything’s gotta be towards preparation to stay safe. For them to have an opportunity to play football is what we’re most excited about as a coaching staff,” Knight said.
QUOTABLE
Syracuse is going to have a target on its back in every region game this season. Peoples was asked how a young team deals with that each week.
“With a smile on our face,” he said, before smiling.
WHAT’S NEW
Syracuse has a new artificial turf field that was completed in July.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 9-3 (6-1 Region 1). There were two big highlights of Syracuse’s season: winning the region title, then beating Pleasant Grove 27-14 in the second round of the playoffs, scoring a rare win by a northern team against a Utah County school. The season ended with a 56-0 loss against the force of nature that was, and probably still is, Corner Canyon.
2020 strength of schedule: 37-59 (.385). As always, a defending region champ will have one of the worst strength-of-schedule metrics since it spent the previous season beating teams in its region. The other misleading thing about the metric is Granger (0-11) is supposed to be much better than last year.
Players to watch: Tre’Vaun Peoples (RB), Jordan Faifai (LB), Sam Pula (DL), Caleb Rosander (LB/WR), Blake Hokum (DL)
Returning starters: 9 (3 offense, 5 defense, 1 special teams)
Strength/weakness: Linebackers/Inexperience on offense
NOTES
According to prep football historian George Felt, Syracuse is 89-53 all-time, good for a .6268 winning percentage that ranks 18th in Utah history, irrespective of total games played. That includes a 12-11 playoff mark.
Syracuse is 10-3 all-time against Layton, winning the last 10 by an average of 22.6 points.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: Granger, 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: at Farmington, 7 p.m. (KJZZ)
Aug. 28: at Layton*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: Weber*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Roy*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Fremont*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Davis*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Northridge*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Clearfield*, 7 p.m.
*Region 1 game