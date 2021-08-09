SYRACUSE — At Syracuse High football practices this summer — and at other teams’ practices, too — there have been the requisite piles of personal belongings scattered along the sidelines or off to the side of the grass field between the stadium and the school.
And also, personal water jugs.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages in 2020, the thick rulebooks that spelled out how to safely navigate high school sports included a line about kids bringing their own water bottles.
On pure observation, it’s one of the few things that was carried over from 2020, whether consciously or not.
One thing the Titans don’t want to carry over from 2020 is the losing habit they had in last year’s 3-7 campaign and, as far as that goes, there’s a surge of optimism coming from the rapidly growing western part of Davis County.
“The whole team connectivity, it’s — we all have a great energy in the weight room, great energy on the field, we’re all connected and ready to play together and have some fun,” senior offensive lineman Eric Wilder said.
It also helps to have plenty of returning starters back on both sides of the ball. Syracuse coach Mike Knight said he has six returners on offense and nine on defense, though there are a couple new starters who have plenty of time under their belts.
The offense has a returning quarterback, Trevor Drake, plus some skill players in Chandler Christensen, Tyson Stapley and Daxton Faddis. The O-line is anchored by Wilder, a left tackle who verbally committed to Washington State earlier this summer.
Defensively, linebacker Jordan Faifai leads probably the most experienced defense in Region 1 and Northern Utah, a defense that saw two sophomores rank second and third on the team in tackles behind Faifai, who’s entering his third year starting.
He led the region in tackles last year with 132, along with 10 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks, all of which came in 10 games.
There’s a lot of room for the defense to improve upon last year’s tally of allowing 28 points per game. That’s where the experience comes in handy.
“Nine to 10 guys played consistently last year; that’s going to be a good group,” Knight said. “They’re really good, going to be a tough sled for a lot of offenses in the state for sure.”
Syracuse has switched its defense to a 4-2-5 scheme for a few reasons, including a desire to improve on pass defense, having two really good linebackers — Faifai and Miles Draper — that are more than capable to stop the run, and having enough talent in the secondary that Knight couldn’t justify leaving one of those five on the bench.
It’s one thing to have the experience, but it’s another to turn it into good things. Faifai says the key to making the team’s region title goals into reality starts early in games.
“Putting it on them early the first couple drives and then when they’re going against us on defense, we just have to stop them early,” Faifai said.
When people say Syracuse’s schedule gives the Titans zero favors, that should be interpreted as absolutely zero favors.
The Titans open with Riverton (RHS won a playoff game last year), Brighton (10-1 last year and has the state’s No. 2 recruit, linebacker Lander Barton), Westlake (the Thunder play in Region 4 and routinely beat teams outside that region) and Salem Hills (5A semifinalist).
Then they’re at home against Weber, the Region 1 champions three of the last four seasons and a recent source of blowout losses for Syracuse.
Historically, the aforementioned surge of optimism coming from a team that went 3-7 the year prior makes some sense. The Titans went 2-7 in 2018, then brought back their whole team in 2019 and won the region title.
In 2007, the first year the school was open, they went 0-10 and followed that by going 10-3 in ’08. The few times Syracuse has been in the gutter as a program, the Titans have quickly turned things around.
The Titans’ players aren’t just eyeing a small improvement. Faifai and Wilder were asked where they think the team will stand in Region 1. The answer: No. 1.
“Just everyone’s commitment and will to give it their best at everything that we’ve been doing,” Faifai said of why he’s confident.
WHAT’S NEW
Syracuse will meet a pair of Utah County teams, Westlake and Salem Hills, for the first time. SHS happens to be the oldest school among those three, having opened in 2007 where Salem Hills (2008) and Westlake (2009) came shortly after.
QUOTABLE
“It’s a whole different team this year,” Wilder said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 3-7, 3-4 Region 1. The Titans were young last year, it took a little bit for them to find their feet and the front-loaded schedule didn’t help.
2021 strength of schedule: 56-53 (.514). The first five games are no doubt the most difficult, coming against five teams that went a combined 36-20 in 2020 with four of them (all but Weber) winning playoff games. The team that went 4-8 last year was Westlake, which plays in the SEC-esque Region 4.
Players to watch: Eric Wilder (OL), Jordan Faifai (LB), Trevor Drake (QB), Chandler Christensen (RB), Daxton Faddis (S), Tyson Stapley (WR), Miles Draper (LB)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 9 offense
Strength/weakness: Experience/Offense
NOTES
2020 was Syracuse’s third losing season in school history. In the two other years following losing seasons, the Titans have gone a combined 19-6.
SHS has defeated Layton in 11 straight games by an average of 21.5 points.
All-time record against this year’s non-region foes: 2-0 against Riverton, 0-1 against Brighton.
All-time record against this year’s region foes: 11-3 against Layton, 4-11 against Davis, 5-8 against Fremont, 7-1 against Clearfield, 8-4 against Weber, 0-2 against Farmington.
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Aug. 13: Riverton
Sat., Aug. 21: vs. Brighton (at Corner Canyon High), 11 a.m.
Aug. 27: at Westlake
Sept. 3: at Salem Hills
Sept. 10: Weber*
Sept. 17: at Davis*
Sept. 24: Clearfield*
Oct. 1: at Fremont*
Thur., Oct. 7: Layton*
Wed., Oct. 13: at Farmington*
* — denotes Region 1 game