Syracuse High's boys basketball will have a former college basketball head coach and a familiar name to the local basketball scene roaming the sidelines this winter: Mike Russell.
Russell resigned his post as Snow College women's basketball coach Tuesday afternoon and told the team he was taking the Syracuse job, according to sources familiar with the move and confirmed by Russell later in the day.
"The first is to just be closer to home honestly," Russell told the Standard-Examiner about making the change. "I want to be closer to my mom and with that — we're not too far away right now — when I took this job at Snow, it was with the intentions to see where it would take us.
"We love it here, I love my job, I'm sad to be leaving. The longer I've been, here the more I've realized I'm not real interested in coaching at that high level because of the crazy schedule those coaches have."
Syracuse High, where Russell has also accepted a teaching position, hadn't announced the move as of Tuesday afternoon.
Russell just finished his sixth season as head coach at Snow, where the Badgers went 110-66 in that time. They were 17-7 in this year's COVID-shortened season.
Before Snow, Russell coached at the high school level for more than a decade, first assisting with boys basketball at his alma mater Ogden High, then as head coach of the girls team at Bonneville High for eight seasons. The Lakers won three straight region titles from 2012-14 under Russell.
"I've loved coaching girls. I'm going to miss my team and the kids that we have here and I loved coaching with the kids that we've had in the past," he said about Snow College.
Russell is the son of the late Phil Russell, the longtime former Ogden High girls basketball coach who died in November of complications from COVID-19.
Mike Russell says he feels like Syracuse should be able to compete in a tough Region 1 and cited the school having the largest enrollment in the region as one reason why.
Syracuse has had plenty of talented players come through in years past, such as Brock Gilbert (Umqua Community College and Dixie State) and Connor Saunders.
Russell replaces Troy Anderson as head coach, who stepped down last month after eight seasons in charge.