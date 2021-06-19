PLEASANT VIEW — May 28 was an emotional roller coaster for the Weber High boys soccer team.
Before traveling to Rio Tinto Stadium for the 6A state championship game, Weber coach Jan Swift told his team that morning the state title game would be his last as head coach.
Then the Warriors went down 1-0 at halftime to Skyridge, the first time all season they’d trailed at the break. Then they scored to level the game, went through a heart-in-mouth penalty shootout that ended with a missed PK by the Falcons and a wild celebration.
“Wouldn’t have wanted it to end any other way,” senior defender Preston Larson said after the game.
That game put the lid on one of the best soccer seasons in state history, where Weber went 19-0, took home two trophies and set a record for the fewest goals conceded in a season.
The Warriors are the 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Soccer Team of the Year. They were known all season for superior defense, superior midfield play and an opportunistic attack, as well as winning the Region 1 and 6A state championships.
Swift said the team worked very hard in practice, which he said was an indicator of the type of team the Warriors would have.
“They stayed grounded, we didn’t have to — nobody got a big head, nobody thought they were a superstar, they worked hard and when you have a team like that ...” Swift said, trailing off.
The funny thing is, the record-setting defense was the area of biggest concern before the season since the team’s returning experience mostly came from midfielders and forwards.
There weren’t any returning starters in defense, but Swift said the defenders played well at tryouts.
“We saw a glimpse of it in tryouts, but when we started training they were — I guess our concerns were eliminated pretty quickly,” Swift said.
The two centerbacks, Preston Larson and Ben Putnam, formed a brick wall at the back and if anyone got past them, they’d have to deal with goalkeeper Stockton Short, who would eventually save a crucial penalty kick in the state title game that helped turn the shootout around.
Defense became such a cornerstone of the team that it was the source of some consternation after a 5-1 win on March 23 at Clearfield in which the Warriors conceded their first goal of the season.
They led 5-0, then the Falcons scored to break Weber’s four-plus game scoreless streak to open the year. After the game, the players were yelling at each other for conceding what they felt was an easy goal, but they were stressing how they didn’t want something like that to happen again.
“That told me they were serious about winning,” Swift said. “We can not be complacent on defense and they took it to heart. They were upset they gave up an easy goal and they stayed focused from then on.”
No matter how close the margins became, the Warriors came out on top. They beat upstart Syracuse 1-0 right after spring break, beat Davis 1-0 on the road a week later, then beat Northridge 2-1 a few days later in what would be the first of just two games that Weber trailed all season.
In the end, Weber conceded just three goals in 19 matches, a state record that beat the previous record held by Davis, Bonneville and Brighton. The Warriors kept 16 shutouts, the second best total in state history.
“Usually you’ll have a handful that work hard all the time, but the starting 11 worked hard every minute. You can’t ask for anything better than that,” Swift said.
One thing that contributed to the defensive prowess was the team as a whole did such a good job possessing the ball —making other teams chase shadows — that opposing chances against the Weber defenders were few and far between.
“I think I could probably count like four or five games where their forwards actually got a through ball into the defense, other than that, we’re stopping the play in the midfield,” midfielder Colby Lee said.
After a state title win in 2019, Weber set its sights in 2020 on the Region 1 title which had very narrowly evaded its grasp in prior years. That season didn’t see completion due to the pandemic, so the Region 1 title goal carried over to 2021 — it was the trophy the Warriors really wanted to win — and Weber achieved not only an unbeaten region title, but a back-to-back state championship.
The second title also meant the 65-year-old Swift went out on top, which is something that’s very hard to accomplish for anyone. Swift was the head coach at Weber for more than a decade and coached in the program for longer than that.
“Just an enjoyable experience. I got to know and meet a lot of young men who did great things, that’s the best part,” Swift said. “I did it for the boys and the game, lucky I had a chance to have success.”