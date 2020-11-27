Three Northern Utah prep football players landed on the Utah MaxPreps All-State football team released on Wednesday.
Davis senior running back Spencer Ferguson was named to the first team after rushing for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns.
His rushing total was the top mark in the 6A classification and the second most in the state, behind Ogden's Logan Shobe who rushed for 1,793 yards.
Bountiful punter/kicker Micah Petit was also named to the first team. He averaged 32.8 yards per punt, hit a long punt of 50 yards and 11 of his 48 kicks were downed inside the 20-yard line.
The 11 punts downed inside the 20 ranks tied for 10th in the state. Petit also made 36 of 37 extra point attempts and was 4 for 11 on field goals with a long of 40 yards.
Weber's Cannon DeVries was named to the second team at defensive back, where he intercepted seven passes, tied for fourth most in the state. DeVries, a junior who's been offered a scholarship by Weber State, made 32 tackles on defense.
On offense and special teams, he caught seven TD passes, rushed for one score and returned a punt and a kickoff for a TD.
Former three-year starting Roy High quarterback Jaxson Dart was named to the first team after leading Corner Canyon to a state title.