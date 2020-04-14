Less than two hours after Gov. Gary Herbert announced that Utah schools would stay in soft closure through the remainder of the school year, the Utah High School Activities Association made the announcement that many didn't want to happen.
Spring sports in Utah are canceled for the rest of the school year as a direct result from Herbert and State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson's school closure announcement, per a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by the UHSAA.
"Current UHSAA policies prohibiting the use of school facilities and organizing practice and/or team gatherings remain in effect until further notice," the release said. "The UHSAA Board of Trustees promotes the benefits of participating in education-based high school activities and recognizes the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for the students and athletes, especially seniors. The Board’s highest priority is ensuring the health and safety of the students, schools and communities during this challenging time and looks forward to the day when students are again participating in education-based activities.
"The Board will meet in the coming weeks to address any concerns that arise with member schools from the COVID-19 pandemic."
Attention now turns whether the UHSAA's practice/team gathering prohibition policy will extend into the summer, which is when practices for fall sports begin. The first fall sports contests are scheduled for early August.
"While the UHSAA staff remains optimistic that fall sports will commence as scheduled, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time. The UHSAA staff will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the Governor’s Office and the State Superintendent’s Office as it relates to interscholastic activities," the release said.
According to the release, more info will be posted on the UHSAA's website when available.
Most teams had played no more than a handful of games by the time of the UHSAA's initial activity suspension.
Before Tuesday, the UHSAA's spring sports suspension was set to end on May 1 with multiple contingency plans for resuming the spring sports season.
In total, the spring sports season lasted 13 days starting on Monday, March 2, and ending on Saturday, March 14.