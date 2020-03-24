High school spring sports in Utah will remain on hiatus until at least May 1.
The Utah High School Activities Association announced Tuesday morning that it has extended its suspension of all sports and activities until May 1.
The move comes a day after Gov. Gary Herbert extended Utah's K-12 public school dismissal to May 1 as the state and nation grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced guidelines advising against gatherings of 50 or more people for at least a period of eight weeks.
Soon after, the White House advised that number should be closer to 10.
The UHSAA suspension includes practice or team gatherings.
"In consultation with board directives and information provided by state public health officials, the UHSAA has suspended spring activities and athletics, including practice and team gatherings, to properly fulfill best practices regarding protection of students and the general public," the UHSAA statement reads.
Two weeks ago, the UHSAA announced a two-week suspension of all spring sports and activities that was set to end on March 30. Teams last played games on Saturday, March 14.
According to UHSAA records, the last time a spring sport didn't contest a state tournament was baseball in 1943, which was during World War II.