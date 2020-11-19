The UHSAA Board of Trustees moved forward with the first consideration of classifications Thursday in the next prep sports realignment in Utah.
Thursday's meeting was the starting point for how classifications will be shaped. The board will discuss regions and petitions to change classifications at its next realignment meeting.
For Northern Utah schools, there weren't any huge changes, and those that came have largely been expected.
Farmington High is squarely in the 6A classification and appears set to move up from the 5A classification.
Roy is also squarely in 6A. Northridge is the smallest 6A school, meaning NHS could move to 5A as it has indicated it desires to do.
Ogden and Ben Lomond high schools are squarely in the 4A classification, though both have higher than 50% free-and-reduced lunch rates in their student populations, meaning they can each apply to move down to 3A should the board grant that request. Principals of both Ogden schools have previously told the Standard-Examiner they intend to apply to go to 3A.
Major changes in this year's process are mostly in football, where the UHSAA wants to go back to six classifications again.
Two years ago, the UHSAA went to five classifications for football instead of six, since the former 1A football classification had just eight schools — 1A was added to 2A for football.
Should the re-added 1A football classification come to fruition, that's where Layton Christian Academy would end up, which was well-received during the meeting by its head administrator, Greg Miller.
But the current 14-school 1A football class, as it stands in Thursday's first consideration, includes Altamont (which dropped football before the 2019 season) plus Whitehorse and Monument Valley, which currently are independent in football and didn't contest sports this year because of COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the first draft, Bountiful High landed as the largest 4A school because of how classifications were aligned. Bountiful intends to petition to move to 5A, where it's currently a member of Region 5 with Bonneville and Box Elder, athletic director Clark Stringfellow said.
St. Joseph Catholic High, currently a 2A school in the same region as Utah Military Academy (Riverdale) and Layton Christian, came in as the third-largest 1A school.
The only schools that may petition to move down a classification are schools that have 50% or more students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, or a school that's a low bubble school, meaning its enrollment is between 0-7% larger than that of a the highest school in a classification.
AREA SCHOOLS
The first consideration, which is a draft and is not final, resulted in the following placements of Northern Utah high schools:
6A: Fremont, Weber, Roy, Davis, Layton, Syracuse, Clearfield, Farmington, Northridge#
5A: Bonneville, Box Elder, Woods Cross, Viewmont#
4A: Bountiful^, Ogden, Ben Lomond, Bear River
3A: Morgan
2A: Utah Military Academy, Layton Christian (1A for football)
1A: St. Joseph^
# = Bubble school at the bottom of a classification
^ = Bubble school at the top of the classification
TIMELINE
Dec. 9: Board of Trustees meets to discuss the second consideration of classifications and the first consideration of regions.
Dec. 16: Public hearing (at a location not yet determined) to hear feedback on the proposed regions and classifications.
Dec. 17: Board of Trustees finalizes the next alignment.