The Utah High School Activities Association released its first volleyball Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings on Thursday.

The rankings, available on the UHSAA website, may be taken with a grain of salt because of inconsistent volleyball scheduling around the state.

Many teams have played 10-plus matches due to playing either one or two pre-region tournaments. Other schools haven't played tournaments yet, so the rankings spit out metrics that (in the 6A classification, for example) size up a team like Syracuse High (4-0 record) against teams like Fremont (11-1) and Copper Hills (12-2).

Here's where area teams stand in the first rankings.

6A: Syracuse is third, Fremont is fifth, Davis (10-6) is ninth, Northridge (11-7) is 12th, Layton (1-3) is 15th, Weber (4-12) is 19th, Clearfield (1-4) is 22nd and Roy (1-16) is 23rd.

5A: Unbeaten (as of Wednesday) Farmington High ranks No. 1 and has a big lead at the top. Box Elder (3-6) is 17th and Bonneville (2-8) is 22nd. Fellow Region 5 foes Bountiful, Woods Cross and Viewmont come in at No. 9, 15 and 27 respectively.

4A: No area teams made the top 10. Ogden (6-6) checks in at No. 13, Bear River (2-7) is 19th and Ben Lomond (0-11) is dead-last at No. 21.

3A: Four-time defending state champion Morgan (8-3) ranks No. 3. How's this for sample size disparity in 3A? One team, Union High, has played 23 matches already and another, North Sanpete, has played just five.

2A: Layton Christian (3-3) ranks 14th, St. Joseph (4-6) is 17th and Utah Military Academy (0-8) comes in at No. 22.

