The UHSAA pulled the curtain back on its official high school football playoff brackets Saturday morning, ending weeks of speculation and homemade calculations by some coaches to figure out where their teams would land in the new, all-comers, RPI-seeded state tournament.
Five Region 1 teams will host a first-round playoff game in the 6A state playoffs. Syracuse got the highest seed of Region 1 teams at No. 8 and the Titans host No. 25 Cyprus in the first round.
All first-round games are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. Brackets can be viewed at uhsaa.org/tournaments.
Roy, seeded 10th, hosts No. 23 Northridge, whom the Royals defeated 38-23 earlier this season. There's another all-Region 1 matchup featuring No. 11 Weber hosting No. 22 Layton, whom the Warriors beat 48-14 in region play.
Elsewhere, Fremont grabbed the No. 14 seed and hosts No. 19 West High, while Davis got the last home playoff game available in the No. 16 spot. The Darts host No. 17 Westlake and the winner travels to top-seeded Corner Canyon, the consensus top team in the state, in the second round.
Clearfield is seeded 26th and visits No. 7 American Fork. The winner advances to play the Roy-Northridge winner.
There was some question as to where Lone Peak, the defending state champ, would fall after the UHSAA ruled LP's football team had to forfeit all of its wins from earlier this year due to the use of an ineligible player.
LP fell from a probable top-10 seed into the No. 20 spot, where the Knights visit Riverton with the winner set to play at No. 4 Skyridge. LP's fall most likely helped Syracuse jump up from No. 9 to No. 8, where the Titans have the potential to host two home games.
5A BRACKET
In 5A, Farmington High grabbed the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye, helped by a Lone Peak forfeit as the Phoenix now has an 8-1 record despite winning seven games.
Bonneville grabbed the No. 14 seed and hosts No. 19 Spanish Fork, with the winner taking on Farmington in the next round. Box Elder is seeded 18th and goes to No. 15 Alta.
Woods Cross got the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye. The Wildcats get the Lehi/Payson winner in the second round with the potential to see Farmington in the quarterfinals should both teams win their respective second-round games.
Bountiful just missed a home playoff game as the No. 17 seed. The Braves head to No. 16 Maple Mountain with the winner taking on top-seeded Salem Hills in the next round. No. 21 Viewmont heads to Orem, who, despite having a No. 12 seed, is one of a handful of teams considered "favorites" to win the 5A title.
4A BRACKET
In 4A, Ben Lomond won't have to travel far for its first-round game. The No. 21 Scots head to Bear River to face the 12th-seeded Bears.
Ogden just missed out on a home playoff game and the Tigers, seeded 17th, go to No. 16 Logan. The winner of that game faces top-seeded Park City in the next round.
3A & 2A BRACKETS
Morgan is seeded No. 5 after losing to Grantsville on Wednesday. The Trojans host region foe South Summit in the first round, a team Morgan beat 47-7 to end the regular season. Morgan is likely to travel to Manti in the second round should the No. 4 Templars take care of Grand County.
In 2A, No. 12 Layton Christian visits No. 5 Enterprise.