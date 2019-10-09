The Utah High School Activities Association unveiled the 6A, 5A and 4A girls soccer state tournament brackets Wednesday morning, which were seeded with the new Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings.
The seeds weren't too different than what earlier rankings had shown this year, though there were some notable surprises.
"If it separates the best eight (teams) across the board so we truly get the best eight in the quarterfinals, then it worked, in my opinion," Syracuse head coach Taylor Allen said.
Ogden High (14-2) and Farmington High (15-1) earned No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications and both received first-round byes. Both OHS and FHS have either been ranked No. 1 or close to it at some point this year.
"As far as Ogden High goes, I think it's right. We've only lost two games, so to do that and be seeded any lower than 1 or 2 (would seem) strange," Tigers coach Skylar Stam said. "It's also interesting and even kind of silly when we could play (region opponents) Tooele, Stansbury and then Cedar Valley. I do think that's kind of silly but, at the same time, it is what it is and there's not really a whole lot I can do or say about it.
"From what I've seen from our region and what I've seen from the northern region, I think (the RPI is) pretty accurate ... I think it did pretty well."
First-round games for 6A and 5A are at 4 p.m. Thursday.
In the 6A classification, Northridge (13-2-1), Syracuse (13-3) and Davis (11-2-3) were seeded third, fourth and fifth, respectively, and all got first-round byes.
The Titans beat the Knights both times this season, but Northridge's better overall record gave it a slightly better RPI score (.650 compared to Syracuse's .649).
Layton will host Clearfield, Fremont hosts Taylorsville, Roy travels to Copper Hills and Weber visits Jordan in 6A.
Fremont (seeded 11th) and Weber (seeded 21st) missed out on playing each other by just one spot. Syracuse and Davis could meet in the quarterfinals if they both win their second-round matches.
"The bye's huge, I love the bye," Allen said. "We weren't at full strength even last week so it ... enables us to go a little bit lighter. It's a little different not knowing who you're prepping for, but it doesn't change a lot for us."
In 5A, Bonneville (12-4) is seeded sixth and hosts Spanish Fork. The rest of Region 5 is on the road: Box Elder (at Olympus), Bountiful (at Park City), Viewmont (at Mountain View) and Woods Cross (at Brighton).
There are five first-round games in 4A, all at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ben Lomond hosts Dixie and Bear River visits Logan. The 3A and 2A classification brackets will be released Friday.
Ogden's first playoff game is against the Mountain Crest/Tooele winner and the Tigers have beat both this year (5-0 over MC, 8-0 both times over Tooele).
The tricky part from an administration standpoint is that Ogden's playoff game is at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and the Iron Horse football game is that night at 7 p.m. at Weber State.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.
6A
(24) Clearfield at (9) Layton
(22) Taylorsville at (11) Fremont
(20) Roy at (13) Copper Hills
(21) Weber at (12) Jordan
5A
(27) Spanish Fork at (6) Bonneville
(25) Box Elder at (8) Olympus
(17) Viewmont at (16) Mountain View
(21) Bountiful at (12) Park City
(20) Woods Cross at (13) Brighton
Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m.
4A
(18) Dixie at (15) Ben Lomond
(21) Bear River at (12) Logan
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m.
6A
(3) Northridge vs. (14) Skyridge or (19) Granger
(4) Syracuse vs. (20) Roy or (13) Copper Hills
(5) Davis vs. (21) Weber or (12) Jordan
5A
(1) Farmington vs. (17) Viewmont or (16) Mountain View
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 4 p.m.
4A
(1) Ogden vs. (16) Mountain Crest or (17) Tooele