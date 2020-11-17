Two years has gone and past and, on Thursday, the UHSAA Board of Trustees convenes to start ironing the last creases on the biennial realignment process.
While the realignment picture changes several times after board's first consideration and nothing is finalized for months after the Board of Trustees approves the final regions, there are things to watch this year, particularly for schools in Northern Utah.
COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic has had a small but noticeable decrease for school enrollments in many places, the primary number used to sort schools into classifications and then regions for sports competition.
"COVID-19 is having a minimal effect on the realignment process, other than the annual Oct. 1 enrollment counts were slightly off. We are preparing to release alignment on-time this year," UHSAA assistant director Jon Oglesby stated in an email.
In certain spots the enrollment drop may have an impact.
According to state enrollment figures from Oct. 1, Ogden School District enrollment is down 7.36%, Davis is down 3.07% and Weber is down 1.2%.
Ben Lomond High was at 686 students in 11-12th grade enrollment while Ogden was at 673 in this year's headcount — compared to 832 and 840, respectively, two years ago. In 2018, both schools had to use their free-and-reduced lunch exception to keep from being bumped up to 5A. Now, after the enrollment drop, 3A could be a landing spot for both schools.
FORMAT CHANGE
There's a new provision in the UHSAA handbook's section on realignment that could help Ogden and Ben Lomond High in particular, along with other schools who have a majority of students facing economic difficulties.
For football alignment only, schools with a student population at 50% or more qualifying for free- and reduced-lunch can appeal to move down a classification after the consideration of "bubble" schools who are on the fringes of their classification, enrollment-wise. So if Ogden and Ben Lomond land squarely in the middle of the 4A classification, they can each apply to move down to 3A, which both schools' principals have indicated they'll likely both do.
Both OHS and BLHS have been vocal the past two years about wanting to drop from 4A to 3A, citing low participation rates (which the Board does not factor in realignment) and its free- and reduced-lunch population.
Jethro Helmbrecht, the Ogden School District's former athletics supervisor, authored a proposal in September that was sent to the UHSAA on behalf of Region 10 suggesting the UHSAA also include factors such as a school's participation rate through the RegisterMyAthlete system and "competitive balance," or the average RPI finish the past three years.
The reasoning is derived from what Ogden and Ben Lomond see as an unfair region, particularly in football, where their participation numbers are sometimes half of those at Stansbury, Park City and Cedar Valley.
"Our student-athletes and coaches have worked extremely hard to give our teams the best possible opportunity to compete with the current schools at the 4A level, but the reality is that our situation is different. Many of our students have issues and trials in their lives that limit them from opportunities that most athletes from other schools do not have to worry about," Ben Lomond principal Steve Poll said.
The proposal was ultimately shot down because schools would be able to artificially deflate participation amounts and there wasn't enough data on RPI yet to move forward with that aspect.
WHO COULD GO UP?
In reality, there are only two Northern Utah schools likely looking at moving up classifications: Farmington and Morgan.
Farmington appears certain to go from 5A up to 6A based off its 11-12th grade enrollment of 1,230 students, making it the 22nd-largest high school in the state.
The school's athletic director, Kasey Walkenhurst, said in an email that he expects Farmington to go to 6A.
Normally, the 6A classification has around 26 schools so this alone would appear to slot FHS in 6A and make nine 6A-sized schools in Weber and Davis counties.
A decent portion of Region 1, though, doesn't want an eight-school region — let alone a nine-school region — and the region's hope is that Farmington trades places in Region 5 with either Northridge or Roy, a move that neither region is totally opposed to.
It's important to note that the 6A-4A classifications are organized based on 11-12 grade enrollment while 3A-1A classifications are organized on 10-12 enrollment.
In Morgan's case, it's the second-largest 3A school in terms of 10-12 enrollment with 775 students, meaning it will likely be a high 3A "bubble school."
Competitively speaking, the Trojans are at or near the top of 3A in most sports (soccer, volleyball and football played for state championships this fall) and would likely be just fine in 4A.
One thing to think about with Morgan, though it's not factored into the realignment decision, is which classification does it fit better with?
There's the 4A classification, which is a hodgepodge of mostly suburb schools in Cache County, Tooele and St. George that are rapidly growing; or 3A, which is mostly comprised of more rural, single-school cities such as Kamas (South Summit High), Roosevelt (Union), Grantsville and Morgan itself.
WHO WANTS TO GO DOWN?
For starters, at least Ogden, Ben Lomond, Roy and Northridge want to drop down a classification this year. The first three are no surprise as they tried unsuccessfully to drop a classification two years ago.
Northridge, though, is somewhat of an eyebrow-raiser. Ever since the school opened in the early 1990s, it's only ever been in one region: Region 1.
In the early '90s, Region 1 was in 4A, then became 5A and now is in 6A. Northridge's Oct. 1 enrollment was 1,129 for 11-12th grade, making it the smallest Region 1 school by 136 students (Roy has 1,265).
It's also the third-smallest 6A school and the 28th-largest school in the state, meaning when the first classifications come out, it has a good chance of being a high 5A bubble school or a low 6A bubble school.
Recently, the Knights haven't been as competitive in 6A, apart from last year's girls soccer region title and this year's third-place finish for volleyball.
"We have been in Region 1 ever since the school opened and that is unique. But that is not a good enough reason to stay and have our teams competing against the odds we have been," NHS athletic director Jason Duckworth said in an email.
Clearfield is in the same boat competitively as Northridge and Roy; however, CHS has 1,304 students in 11-12th grade according to state figures and is much too big to move down to 5A.
Roy has the same argument as Northridge, according to athletic director Mike Puzey. With the exception of football, the Royals have mostly finished at or near the bottom of the region standings since rejoining Region 1 two years ago.
The issue with Roy is its Oct. 1 headcount might be too high to drop down to 5A and it's not a 50% free/reduced lunch school, according to state figures. With 1,265 students in 11-12th grade, Roy's the 18th largest school in the state by that measure, which would appear to firmly place it in 6A.
As spelled out above with Ogden and Ben Lomond, they both want to go down to 3A, citing the high free/reduced lunch rate, low athletic participation numbers and general struggles in competition against Region 10.
The latter appears to be a better description for BLHS than Ogden, which won Region 10 and finished as state runners-up in girls soccer, swept the region cross country championships, had two individual region tennis champs and two second-place finishers, finished third in the region in volleyball and fifth in football.
In that respect, Ogden and Ben Lomond aren't necessarily a package deal for a region as has been evidenced in the past, most recently in 2014 when Ogden was 4A and Ben Lomond 3A.
Whether or not any of these schools go down always depends on if they're classified as a "bubble school" — if its enrollment is plus-or-minus 7% of the largest school in a classification, or if 50% or more of its students qualify for free/reduced lunch.
That's where the issue with Roy comes up. It would need to be no higher than 7% larger than the biggest 5A school to even have an opportunity to drop to 5A and, until the first draft of classifications is set and people see which school is the largest in 5A, it's unknown where Roy or Northridge stands.