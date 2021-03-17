Davis High School typically hosts the Region 1 track and field championships each year. Now, the school will host the Region 1 championships and the state track and field championships this May, for all six classifications in the state of Utah.
The UHSAA made the move official on Wednesday after BYU, the usual state track and field host, told the UHSAA it wouldn't be hosting the meets this spring, which wasn't a surprise to many after the university determined its spring commencement would still be virtual.
The 6A and 5A state track and field meets will be Tuesday and Wednesday, May 18-19. The 4A-1A meets will be held Friday and Saturday, May 21-22.
Davis High principal Greg Wilkey, who sits on the UHSAA's executive committee, has discussed holding the state track and field meet at the school with the UHSAA for weeks.
Initially, the plan was to hold the 6A and 5A meets at Davis with 4A-1A at a different school, but that eventually changed to holding all classifications there.
Track and field was the only spring sport which had its state postseason venue officially changed Wednesday, according to UHSAA assistant director Jon Oglesby. For now, all but one spring state tournament has a location on the UHSAA calendar. The one that doesn't is lacrosse, which is still listed as locations TBA.
Initially, the state had plans to contest the later rounds of the boys and girls lacrosse state tournaments at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.
The boys soccer state semifinals for 6A-2A are also listed at locations TBA, though semifinals for those 6A and 5A classifications are normally held at a neutral site such as Juan Diego High in Draper.
The state tournaments for 6A and 5A baseball are listed at Utah Valley University (6A) and BYU (5A) with the best-of-3 finals at UVU for both classifications. State softball for 6A and 5A is listed at Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek.