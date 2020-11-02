Prep volleyball teams in the area have dealt with a wide spectrum of COVID effects, from one or more two-week quarantines, to having a handful of starters quarantined from contact tracing, to nothing at all.
A toe-the-line season hits its crescendo this week with the state volleyball tournament, which starts Tuesday.
Games will be played at home sites up until the semifinals and finals, which are Friday and Saturday at Salt Lake Community College.
Teams will have to win 4-5 matches in as many days to win a championship, with the number of matches depending on depending on if a team received a first-round bye.
Normally, it's four matches over three days — but those matches are normally in the same location (Utah Valley University) with a rest day in between and not much time at all to think about the next opponent.
"Whoever has the best mental strength. Since it's so many games in so many days, your body is going to be tired and if you tell your body it's tired, it's going to respond that way," Fremont coach Alise Bowles said.
In 6A, first-round byes went to No. 4 Fremont and No. 7 Syracuse, while Bountiful is the 5A No. 1 seed.
Fremont (20-3) just wrapped up an unbeaten Region 1 campaign and won back-to-back titles for the third time in school history. Syracuse (18-3) was a close second in Region 1.
"I think the biggest strength of our team is we don’t back down, even when things don’t seem to be going our way. We keep fighting. We never roll over and waive a white flag," Bowles said.
Bountiful (16-6) just won its fifth region title in seven seasons and 13th in school history this year.
The state tournament format is different from previous years and, along with the crunch of games coming up this week, potentially involves more travel. Coaches have pointed out some benefits, too.
Normally, teams from Weber and Davis County don’t get many fans down in Orem because of travel, making Utah Valley University an especially tough place to play if you draw a Utah County team in one of the traditional Thursday morning or afternoon matches.
"Parents can be there, families can be there, students can be there ... I think people are going to like the vibe," Bountiful coach Sarah Chism said.
Another potential benefit: "If you’re on a roll it’s absolutely awesome," Box Elder coach Kris Harding said.
The tournament was moved to home sites and SLCC because UVU isn't hosting outside events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As far as impacts on each team, the COVID spectrum can be seen when considering Fremont, which didn't have to quarantine at all; to Box Elder, which had a few players quarantined from contact tracing and also had to reschedule one match; to Syracuse and Bountiful, both of which had to quarantine for two weeks and reschedule a handful of matches at the end of the year.
It appears everyone emerged from quarantine relatively alright. Chism said many of her players play club sports and are active year-round, so a two-week quarantine functioned as a rare rest period.
That the season even made it to this point was something that wasn't always certain.
"There was a time when I didn’t think (we'd make it this late in the season). I really didn’t. We did our senior day early because I thought, 'oh my gosh I don’t know that we’re going to make it through the end.' I’m grateful for where we’re at," Syracuse coach Corrie Vigil said.
In particular, Vigil says the Titans have some unfinished business. In two straight years they've lost Region 1 at the hands of Fremont, with both losses this year coming in five sets.
In non-region play, Syracuse was competitive against some of the state's best teams, just like in previous years.
"When we’re firing on all cylinders, so to speak, we play really good defense, that's our strength ... if we do that, we have just as good a chance as anybody," Vigil said.
Titans setter Hailee Garcia has 808 assists, which is tops in 6A and 10th in the state. Many of those 808 assists have gone to four Syracuse players with 100-plus kills, led by senior Megan Chandler's 261.
As a No. 7 seed, Syracuse will host either Davis or Taylorsville on Wednesday in the second round. A matchup with No. 2 Pleasant Grove would await the winner in the quarterfinals.
The view of the 6A tournament is that it's up to Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove or Copper Hills to win, with a chance of someone like Fremont or No. 5 West Jordan having a shot at a finals berth.
The No. 4 Silverwolves have lost just three matches all year, with one each against Copper Hills and Pleasant Grove.
"We need to play our strengths, we need to do what we’re good at, stay disciplined and play fundamental volleyball," Bowles said. "Serve aggressive, we have a couple of servers who go on big runs and we need to keep our relentless pursuit: let's not give up on a ball."
In 5A, though, things are different. Chism says 5A is "stacked" and each team seeded 1-10 has a chance to make deep runs. Sophomore Jordyn Harvey leads Bountiful with 296 kills and a .275 hitting percentage, and sophomore setter Evalyn Chism has 559 assists.
Joining Bountiful as top 10 seeds are No. 5 Woods Cross, the only team to beat Bountiful in region play this year, and No. 9 Box Elder, whose record is somewhat deceiving since it went a 14-day stretch without a handful of its varsity players.
"There’s no selfishness, these girls — Box Elder’s pretty blessed. We live in a one high school town, these girls have played with each other since fifth grade," Harding said.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Tuesday
6 p.m. — First round: (24) Cottonwood at (9) Box Elder, (22) Clearfield at (11) Northridge, (23) Taylorsville at (10) Davis, (17) Herriman at (16) Layton, (20) Weber at (13) Bingham, (21) Bonneville at (12) Spanish Fork
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Second round: (13) Bingham/(20) Weber at (4) Fremont, (17) Viewmont/(16) Springville at (1) Bountiful, (10) Davis/(23) Taylorsville at (7) Syracuse, (11) Northridge/(22) Clearfield at (6) American Fork