High school fall sports in Utah will proceed as scheduled. For now.
The Utah High School Activities Association Board of Trustees approved a motion Thursday morning in a virtual/in-person meeting to proceed with prep sports in the Beehive State this fall, but with numerous health guidelines and protocols in place.
UHSAA executive director Rob Cuff said the board will meet again July 28 to reevaluate the evolving situation surrounding sports and COVID-19.
Spring sports were canceled earlier this year as schools closed to in-person learning due to the outbreak of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.