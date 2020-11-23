After a two-week pause, winter prep sports in Utah will proceed, but with required COVID-19 testing every other week for participants that has school districts trying to figure out logistics of how that will all come together during a holiday week.
The new public health order announced by Gov. Gary Herbert on Monday lifts the brief moratorium on athletics and extracurricular activities that had been ordered since Nov. 9 and, correspondingly, the Utah High School Activities Association said in a statement that winter sports tryouts could begin Tuesday.
The UHSAA said competition can begin Dec. 3, except for wrestling which will start Dec. 11, with weekly COVID-19 testing for participants.
Details for said testing hadn't been available until Monday.
Utah Department of Health spokesperson Tom Hudachko said testing will happen every other week and it's not just for sports, it's for all extracurricular activities (anything school-sponsored and outside the normal school day).
Hudachko said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided Utah with about 250,000 BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests last week for this very purpose.
According to an email sent to Utah school districts by the State Board of Education, the Davis School District received approximately 7,240 tests in the first wave of distribution, Weber School District gets around 3,720 and both Ogden and Box Elder school districts are getting 1,480 kits.
Districts were told of the impending health order on Sunday and were told to pick up their test kits at UDOH's distribution center in Salt Lake City, creating a travel hassle for rural school districts located a multi-hour drive away from SLC.
Hudachko said UDOH has a commitment from the CDC to get enough tests to continue the testing effort and there's no direct cost to the school districts. UDOH will train the school personnel on how to administer, interpret and report tests, but the indirect cost to school districts is people have to take time to be trained on this process.
The BinaxNOW rapid test also doesn't involve the uncomfortably long swab all the way up one's nasal cavity; it takes results from about an inch up the nose.
The test result is easy to interpret, Hudachko said. There's a window on the test and if it shows one pink line, it means it's negative; two pink lines and it's positive, almost like a drug store pregnancy test.
One of the issues facing school districts right now is how to set up a regular testing process of its students and athletes before Nov. 30, the date specified as a deadline in Herbert's health order to get all of this in place.
"The logistics of this is incredibly challenging and that’s where we’re trying to figure out, how do we move forward with this?" Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay said. "Because when you look at the language in the order, it obviously applies to high schools and so if you include winter sports — athletics, extracurriculars like debate, some of the other things that go on — we figured we would need to probably test ... maybe in the ballpark of 250 kids per school just depending on the number of programs and the size of the school and participation."
An Ogden School District spokesperson echoed the same sentiments and said OSD is trying to figure out who exactly will administer the tests and interpret/report results in its schools.
Another hurdle school districts have to navigate is something called a CLIA waiver.
CLIA, which stands for Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, has regulations that establish quality standards for laboratory testing performed on human specimens.
The actual text of CLIA is long, complicated and reads like legalese; however, the CLIA waiver would allow the school districts to have their personnel conduct the rapid antigen testing.
One thing to note with rapid antigen tests is they're not as reliable as the PCR tests that get sent to a laboratory.
Rapid testing has been hailed as a potential game-changer for disease control, albeit with the accuracy limitation.
"They’re definitely not as specific and not as sensitive as the PCR tests. We certainly would allow for — so we call it a non-expectant result. So if you test positive, but if you’ve got no reason to be positive ... we would certainly be fine with someone getting a follow-up PCR test," Hudachko said.
Meanwhile, it's back to business for the winter high school sports teams who were about to start tryouts on Nov. 10 or, in the case of swimming, had its already-started season suspended for two weeks.
Most, if not all schools in the area, have basketball tryouts scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Club sports and recreation sports will be allowed to resume, per the health order, but not with testing regulations. Instead, event hosts must confirm that participants have completed any quarantine or isolation period and aren't currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.