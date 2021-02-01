Don Eck has coached football all over, from the University of Utah, to Weber State, to James Madison University in Virginia, to Corner Canyon High and the former NFL Europe.
Next head coaching stop: Clearfield High.
Eck was confirmed as the school's next head football coach Monday after spending the 2020 season as the team's offensive coordinator. Eck teaches PE at CHS, according to the school's staff directory.
Clearfield has struggled on the field for nearly two decades, with no winning seasons since 2004. With Eck as offensive coordinator last year, the Falcons averaged 20.6 points per game, vastly up from their mark of 7.9 per game in 2019.
Overall, the team improved from 1-10 in 2019 to 3-8 in 2020, and the Falcons were generally more competitive in 2020.
In the Utah high school football world, Eck was the first head coach at Corner Canyon High when the school opened in 2013.
He coached four seasons there, accumulating a 28-19 overall record with two region championships in 2013-14 and a state semifinal appearance in 2014 when the Chargers lost to then-unbeaten Roy.
Eck played offensive line at Utah in the early 1980s and coached there under Ron McBride in the 1990s and early 2000s. Eck didn't respond to a request for comment on Monday.