BOUNTIFUL — It’s still not quite the normal summer for Viewmont High’s football team. Yes, the COVID-19 restrictions are gone and the offseason has been about as normal as possible.
But this summer the Vikings have been practicing on a parched baseball outfield while a new track is installed at the football field.
As of last week, there was an unknown bird in a yard just to the west of the baseball field making the requisite bird noises one morning during practice.
“I have no clue, we’ve been wondering that. We’re between rooster and peacock right now, 50/50 I would say,” senior Nate Jones said.
For the record, it sounded like a peacock. The thing the team wasn’t split 50/50 on is its desire to win.
There are a few words that can adequately describe Viewmont’s 1-7 COVID-impacted campaign in 2020. Most of those words are not appropriate for publication. The ones that are include “disappointing,” “tough” and “injuries.”
As such, the Vikings are very happy to put that season in the past. They’ve been relishing the back-to-normal offseason with camp, being in the the weight room all spring and team bonding activities throughout the summer.
“From the year before that only having three wins my sophomore year and that one win last year, it was just very disappointing because I felt like personally we had the talent that we should’ve won more games, we just didn’t execute,” Jones said.
A tough year in 2020 was to be expected, head coach Scott Ditty said, as a result of the split from Farmington High three years ago. At the time, it wiped out a lot of the Vikings’ sub-varsity depth.
The tough times will probably stick around to some degree for awhile. Viewmont has eight — yes, eight — seniors on the team this year as part of a 40-player varsity roster.
“We’ve got eight seniors, which is a small group, but all of us are really determined on winning this year and we got a ton of juniors and basically the whole team really wants to win. We don’t want a repeat of last season,” Jones said.
Yes, the team is small compared to its 5A counterparts, but both Jones and Ditty noted the dedication and determination level of the group is very high. One thing the Vikings are focusing on is getting more buy-in in the player-coach relationship.
“I think you have to try and tap into the personality. Every group has their own personality: ‘what is it that motivates them? What are they playing for?’” Ditty said.
In one aspect, this team’s personality is youth. By the time the Vikings open on Aug. 13 against Logan, they’ll likely have 10 juniors starting on defense and 6-7 juniors starting on offense, Ditty said.
The youth isn’t deterring the team’s attitude.
“I think we have the talent this year to be able to get things done,” junior Luke Jacobs said.
Jacobs is in the mix at quarterback. At running back, there’s a talented junior named Elias Uesele that Ditty is very excited about.
All the returners on offense are on the offensive line, led by Jones and another senior Matt Bowen, which potentially sets the table for some success on that side.
“We put a real heavy emphasis on offense in the offseason, getting our offense going because offensively we just haven’t produced over the last two years, it’s just been a struggle. I feel really good about the offense,” Ditty said.
He feels good about the team overall even with the inexperience and the always-present injury potential that would affect a smaller program like Viewmont more than others. Ultimately, all the players want to get back to or near the seasons a few years ago when they won or shared three region titles in a row.
WHAT’S NEW
Offensive line coach Jake Francks is new to the team. Francks previously coached at Roy.
QUOTABLE
“We’re very excited about this year because we’ve got a great group of kids and they’ve bought into the system. We had to repair some things in the culture of the program for sure, had to replace some coaches that weren’t really living up to expectations,” Ditty said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 1-7, 0-4 in Region 5. The Vikings were quarantined for two weeks late in the season, then came back and lost the final three games of the season by a combined 128-21.
2021 strength of schedule: 36-61 (.371). There’s a major difference in scheduling this year that reflects the realities of Viewmont’s numbers situation, as the Vikings are no longer playing bigger programs such as Davis, Wasatch and other 6A heavy hitters. Instead, teams including 4A Logan grace the schedule. It is, as Jones said, “more favorable.”
Players to watch: Nate Jones (OL/DE), Luke Jacobs (QB/DB), Elias Uesele (RB), Miles McGrath (RB/WR), Matt Bowen (OL)
Returning starters: 5 offense/1 defense
Strength/weakness: Offensive line/Depth
NOTES
Viewmont will meet Copper Hills for the first time in school history.
This year will mark 50 years since the Vikings’ lone football state championship in school history, coming in 1971 when they went 12-2 and outscored teams 421-79.
A funny thing with numbers: in years that end with a ‘1,’ Viewmont has gone 12-2, 5-5, 0-9, 8-4 and 8-4 for a grand total of 33-24.
All-time records against region foes: 2-12 against Bonneville, 23-33 against Bountiful, 7-16 against Northridge, 17-17 against Woods Cross, 3-4 against Box Elder.
All-time records against non-region opposition: 1-1 against Logan, 2-2 against Provo, 2-1 against Hillcrest.
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Logan
Aug. 20: at Hillcrest
Aug. 27: at Copper Hills
Sept. 3: Provo
Sept. 10: at Bonneville*
Sept. 17: Box Elder*
Sept. 24: at Northridge*
Oct. 1: at Bountiful*
Oct. 8: Woods Cross*
Oct. 13: BYE
* — Denotes Region 5 game