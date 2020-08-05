BOUNTIFUL — The Viewmont High football team has about 70 players in its program, head coach Scott Ditty said.
And that’s with about 10-12 seniors and juniors who have never played the game before.
“We would be in the high 50’s without the new guys,” Ditty said.
Such is the reality for the Vikings. Ditty, coaches and players worked the school hallways to get more kids to come out.
Ditty pulled a couple kids from his PE class, too. The numbers situation is a common problem that football coaches across the country face, but this downturn was something Viewmont saw coming, to an extent.
“The reality is that this year right now, we’re kind of on the bottom of the cycle of the school split,” Ditty said, referring to the boundary change a couple years ago that opened Farmington High and reduced overcrowding at Viewmont.
So it could be tough for the Vikes this year, who are on the heels of a 3-8 campaign where they lost three games by single digits in 2019.
The Vikings should be able to run the ball well with two returning starting linemen — Kolby Ferrell and Matt Bowen — a returning running back— Alex Zesiger — and a returning quarterback, Will Schultz, who defenses will have to plan for.
Schultz passed for 1,963 yards and 14 touchdowns (and added a rushing score) last year.
That yardage was the most by a Viking quarterback since 2015, but the receivers will be mostly new since the top seven pass catchers on last year’s team have graduated.
Overall, there’s not as much experience or talent on the squad right now, but there might be something else last year’s team didn’t have that could get it through some expected rough waters.
“The attitude and the work ethic has really been good. I’ve been very pleased with that,” Ditty said.
He’s liked what he’s seen this summer in 7-on-7s and scrimmages, both in competitiveness and effort.
The attitude was good when the team got back together in June after the spring shutdown, during which time the coaches would do engaging things like video challenges.
One such video challenge asked the kids to post videos of their workouts. Others asked kids to post videos of how they were spending free time.
Ditty posted a video of him riding his longboard down his street.
Morale appears to be good, so the focus turns to the challenge at hand: trying to play well.
“It’s such a big question mark right now, no matter what you have in terms of talent and depth. It’s always a question until game one. It’s hard to say, but I can tell you we’re gonna be inexperienced, there’s going to be some growing pains early, but based on what the kids have shown this summer, they’re going to play hard and compete,” Ditty said.
WHAT’S NEWFour new position coaches: Dustin Matthews (inside linebackers), Griffin Hill (receivers), Johnny Garrison (cornerbacks) and John New (offensive and defensive line).
FACTS AND FIGURES2019 season: 3-8 (2-3 Region 5). Viewmont handed Farmington, the Region 5 champion, its only region loss.
2020 strength of schedule: 48-53 (.475).
Players to watch: Will Schultz (QB), Alex Zesiger (RB), Brash Emery (DB/WR),
Returning starters: 7 (4 offense, 3 defense)
Strength/weakness: Team chemistry/depth
NOTESIt’s a small sample size, but Viewmont is the only team in the state that is undefeated against Farmington over multiple games (2-0).
Four of Viewmont’s last five games against Davis have been decided by one possession.
The Vikes open with Northridge for the sixth straight season.
SCHEDULE
- Aug. 14: at Northridge, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 21: Davis, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 28: Wasatch, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 11: Bonneville, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 18: at Box Elder, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 25: Farmington, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 2: Bountiful, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 9: at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
- Denotes Region 5 game