LAYTON — Karli Nielson hit the ball on the winning point of Northridge High's home volleyball state playoff match Tuesday, dropped to the floor, pumped both fists and screamed.
It was just the first round, but it was a playoff game and a playoff win nonetheless that saw the Knights sweep Hunter High 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 and advance to the second round of the 6A state tournament.
"There was a lot of kind of nervousness leading up to the game, but overall I'm really happy with how the girls fought and I think Hunter played a really good game," Northridge coach Mckay Barker said. "We didn't know a lot about them, but it was so fun to have that kind of competitive atmosphere in this gym."
Home volleyball playoff games are a new addition to the Utah high school sports scene this year with the transition to an all-comers state tournament bracket.
The atmosphere inside the gym, bolstered by Hunter's supporting section, definitely screamed 'playoff game.'
When Northridge took a 5-0 lead out of the gate in the first set, it got very loud inside, as it did the rest of the night whenever the Knights won a big point.
Alex Ivory hit a ball cleanly on the back line for a 13-5 lead. Nielson made it 15-7 a few points later with a big hit of her own that landed cleanly.
Nielson, the team's leading hitter coming into the match, served out the last four points to end the first set.
Hunter took a 10-8 lead in the second set, but eventually Northridge came back and won five of the final seven points after being tied 20-20.
Hunter led 3-1 to start the second set, which Northridge promptly turned into a multi-point lead of its own.
Among several big hits by Nielson in the third set was this: hitting the ball so hard that it bounced off a Hunter player's arms and hit the main referee in the head.
Northridge led 24-16 in the third set, but the Wolverines made things very interesting by closing the score to 24-22.
Nielson (who else?) hit a hard ball that ricocheted off a Hunter blocker and out for the final point, 25-22.
"One thing that I think we've been doing well at as of recent, and in this game as well, is our defense and I think that's what's made the difference. Our offense has always been there but now our defense is giving our offense more of those opportunities," Barker said.
A solid handful of the Knights played in last year's state tournament and understand the chaotic, intense environment of four simultaneous games (and the high amount of corresponding whistles) on the same floor at Utah Valley University's arena.
So Barker's not worried about Northridge's nerves, even if the Knights are going up against a Syracuse team (Thursday, 3:30 p.m. at UVU) that's defeated them twice in straight sets this year.