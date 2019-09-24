WEST POINT — Preston Wallace's tee shot on the 15th hole found the left rough near a tree. His second shot was short and left of the green.
His approach shot was well short of the hole and the Davis High golfer was, to put it lightly, frustrated.
Frustrated until he sunk the ensuing long putt for birdie at Schneiter's Bluff in West Point.
That birdie gave Wallace enough of a cushion through the final three holes to hold off challenges from Layton's Tysen Diaz and Wallace's Davis teammate, Jack Sargent, as Wallace captured the individual Region 1 boys golf tournament championship Tuesday with consecutive rounds of 2-under-par 70.
As a team, the Darts had four golfers finish in the top 10 en route to a dominant team victory. Davis' team score was 572, well ahead of second-place Layton, which checked in at 603.
Both teams will represent Region 1 at the 6A state tournament next week at Meadow Brook in Taylorsville.
Sargent and Diaz tied for second individually in this week's two-day region tournament. Both shot 1-over 73 in the first round and 3-under 69 on Tuesday.
Sargent, though, shot lower scores more consistently this season and took home the overall season medalist honors with Wallace in second and Diaz third.
Davis already had a 19-shot lead after the first day of the tournament and still the Darts found ways to cut strokes off their rounds Tuesday.
Davis' Alex Yu carded a 4-over 76 on Monday, followed by a 1-under 71 on Tuesday and finished sixth at the tournament.
Davis' Cade Montgomery rebounded from a first-round 89 to shoot 75 in the second round. Fremont's Carston Iverson charged into 10th place with a 1-over 73 on Tuesday following a first-round 78.
The biggest round-to-round improvement came from Roy golfer Jackson Colohan, who shot 89 in the second round after carding 109 on Monday.
The 6A state tournament begins Monday.
INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS
1. Preston Wallace, Davis, 4-under
T2. Jack Sargent, Davis, 2-under
T2. Tysen Diaz, Layton, 2-under
4. Mckay Cook, Davis, 1-under
5. Brek Schenck, Northridge, even par
6. Alex Yu, Davis, 3-over
T7. Jalen Martinez, Syracuse, 5-over
T7. Michael Erling, Weber, 5-over
9. Preston Iverson, Weber, 6-over
10. Carston Iverson, Fremont, 7-over
TEAM SCORES
1. Davis, 572
2. Layton, 603
3. Weber, 607
4. Syracuse, 624
5. Fremont, 631
6. Northridge, 638
7. Clearfield, 667
8. Roy, 675