PLEASANT VIEW — Only once in the 90-plus-year history of Weber High School has the Warriors' football team had a better four-year period than the one it's currently experiencing.
That one better period happened from 1996-99: The Warriors went 30-12 overall, won a region championship in 1996 and a state title in 1999 during an era when Fremont was starting to find sustained success and when Bonneville was still the team to beat.
From 2017-20, Weber has gone 29-12 with three shared or outright region titles and two playoff wins. The 2021 season could be one for the record books in more ways than one.
A fourth region championship in four seasons, a very possible outcome for Weber, would be the best sustained period of winning region titles by a current Region 1 team since Davis won seven straight region championships from 1979-85.
Weber comes into 2021 essentially with a four-headed monster on its team the likes of which hasn't been seen often or ever at the school: Utah commit defensive end Aisea Moa, BYU commit receiver/safety Cannon DeVries, experienced quarterback Jake Lindsay and experienced running back Logan Payne.
Payne thinks the team, which has seven returning starters on offense, is in a good spot.
“The biggest jump’s from Week 1 to Week 2, right? Hopefully we can open strong; we have two big games to open. I can't wait," said Payne, who's coming back from a torn ACL.
The Warriors have been the premier Region 1 team for four years, but postseason success has been hard to taste and that's what they want most.
For the past two years, Weber’s season has ended at home after blowing double-digit leads against Region 1 teams that it beat in the regular season.
In 2019, it was Layton — Weber won the regular-season meeting 48-14 — who came back from a 21-7 deficit and blocked an extra point in overtime to win 28-27.
Last year, the Warriors led Davis 20-0 until a Chance Trujillo touchdown right before halftime and two late scores by the Darts, who won 21-20.
“It's been a point of emphasis; we gotta finish and not take our foot off the pedal," head coach Jayson Anderson said. “More than anything, we just gotta be mentally tougher in those situations.”
The start of the theme was another one from 2019, a blown double-digit halftime lead at home against Syracuse.
“It just keeps adding to our fire. You hate to go out like that, you never want that feeling to happen, but you just gotta take that feeling in a positive way and learn from it," DeVries said.
Weber has lost those games to good teams but has had some untimely miscues and bad luck in those games as well. Against Layton, it was an injury to quarterback Kohl Hogan, and last year, a late fumble gave Davis the ball in Weber territory in the fourth quarter and the Darts converted.
"We’re the ones that can get in our own way sometimes too," Anderson said.
Hence the stress of working on the little things, no matter how unimportant they may seem in the moment. Anderson brought in a new offensive coordinator, Zac Connors, who told the team at a practice last week that he would be very relentless about reminding them to do the little things both on and off the field.
Over the years, the bitter and early endings have piled up emotionally. Anderson thinks Weber is a good team and has a chance to be very good this year, but he also added that "we have a lot to prove still."
This year's defense has three returning starters on it, so it could still be the strength of the team like it has been in recent years, but it might take until the back half of the season.
Particularly, the linebackers are all new starters in 2021 and Anderson mentioned one of the many qualities it takes to play that position.
“(Defensive coordinator Billy Plium III) does a good job at getting these guys right because Billy coaches those guys and finding guys that, you know, have that little bit of craziness to them. You have to be a little backwards — oh yeah, they know. They know they gotta be a little bit crazy," Anderson said.
If this season doesn't end up being one for the record books, it's certainly one for the scrap books and the photo memories.
“It's crazy that it's our senior year. You don't think — it comes by so fast. I felt like I was a freshman just the other day," DeVries said.
Most of the senior class has played with each other since the second grade and has had success at each level, more so than a lot of senior classes that have come through WHS.
This season is their last rodeo at the stadium that's sometimes been aptly called The Fortress.
“When it's built that long, you almost form an unbreakable bond. I think that's what helps us on the field," Payne said.
WHAT’S NEW
Offensive coordinator Zac Connors is new, but he did coach at Weber High with Matt Hammer several years ago. Weber will face Farmington for the first time in school history.
QUOTABLE
Anderson talked about comparing this season to last season.
“Who cares about last year? It's like getting a dozen roses; they look pretty for a week then they’re dead," he said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 7-2, 6-1 in Region 1. Lost to Davis at home in the second round of the playoffs.
2021 strength of schedule: 53-54 (.495). Weber's four nonregion foes went 30-14 last year, and the two games against American Fork and Bingham should be good for the long run no matter the results.
Players to watch: Aisea Moa (DL/TE), Cannon DeVries (WR/S), Jake Lindsay (QB), Logan Payne (RB), Stryker Rashid (OL), Luke Willden (TE)
Returning starters: 7 offense, 3 defense
Strength/weakness: Talent and offensive experience/New starters on defense
NOTES
The fifth longest uninterrupted high school football rivalry in Utah, according to prep football historian George Felt, will be interrupted, so to speak. Weber and Roy, which have played each year since 1965 and play for The Shield trophy, aren't on each others' schedules this season, but there's always the chance they meet in the postseason. The two had played 56 consecutive seasons with Roy having a 32-24 edge in the series. The Shield trophy will stay at Weber for another year, maybe two, then.
Weber's record last year when winning the turnover battle: 7-0. When losing the turnover battle? 0-2.
The last time Weber was shut out in a game was 2014, that being against Bingham, the Warriors' Week 1 opponent.
All-time record against this year's nonregion foes: 1-2 against Bingham, 2-3 against American Fork, 18-39 against Bonneville, 2-7 against Olympus.
All-time record against this year's region foes: 4-8 against Syracuse, 9-19 against Fremont, 18-28 against Layton, 16-26 against Clearfield and 16-37-2 against Davis.
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: at Bingham
Aug. 20: at American Fork
Aug. 27: Bonneville
Sept. 3: Farmington*
Sept. 10: at Syracuse*
Sept. 17: at Clearfield*
Sept. 24: Layton*
Oct. 1: Olympus
Thur., Oct. 7: at Davis*
Wed., Oct. 13: Fremont*