PLEASANT VIEW — Weber High could’ve won the Region 1 championship last year.
The Warriors feel like they should have, and neutral observers would agree that they looked the better team against Syracuse — but only for 2 1/2 quarters of the game and not the requisite four.
Alas, a bitter taste remains.
It’s not just because of losing the region, but losing in the first round of the state playoffs at home against a team, Layton, it had thumped in region player earlier in the fall.
Very bitter.
“That feeling, you never want that ever again. It’s tough. We just gotta add that fuel to our fire and kind of play on that,” junior receiver Cannon DeVries said.
As it goes, teams move on — or at least that’s the message and goal each year. Long after the sun finished bathing the mountains in pink glow on night in late July, Anderson brought up the Layton game at the end of practice.
He discussed it as a motivating factor, as an example of what happens when (in their view) a team takes its foot off the gas pedal, as a reminder that the new normal at Weber High is to mimic the last three years in some way: region champ, region champ, tied for second.
“We’re this close to being at the top again last year. That’s the thing that’s great about the kids and their expectations,” Anderson said. “Matt (Hammer) did a great job kind of changing the culture and the mentality in the community of what that’s supposed to look like on a year-to-year basis and thats the expectation. We expect to be in the conversation.”
The Warriors figure to be in the conversation again, despite losing a whole lot of good players from last year’s team.
The key to maintaining the good run of form likely lies in reloading on the offensive line.
Last year’s group paved the way for a rush-heavy attack that averaged 200.1 rush yards per game, 6.35 yards per carry and totaled 23 rushing scores.
This year, it’s the opposite. The skill players — running back Logan Payne, DeVries and company — are the experienced ones and it’s the O-line that will look new.
DeVries figures to attract most of the defensive attention after a 407-yard, four-touchdown receiving year on offense. He also had four interceptions on defense.
Junior Jake Lindsay steps into the starting quarterback role and junior running back Payne (574 yards, eight touchdowns) comes back.
“Solid, fast team. Not big like last year, but a lot faster than last year, especially on the D-line and O-line,” junior linebacker/edge rusher Aisea Moa said.
Moa’s dad is Ben Moa, the former Utah Utes football player. Aisea’s older brother, Sione, is set to play at Utah State.
Aisea has scholarship offers from Utah, Utah State and BYU, and has been talking to Oregon State lately.
Defensively is where the inexperience will be felt most.
The top six leading tacklers were seniors in 2019, but the glaring gap comes at linebacker where Tyler Short and Nic Erickson held spots down for multiple years.
“We feel like we have guys that can fill that role that can help us, but they’re untested,” Anderson said.
Like at least three of their Region 1 counterparts, the Warriors had a COVID-19 scare this summer when one of their players tested positive for the virus.
The player was away from the team, but the health department was concerned that the player was carrying the virus while interacting with some players at some point, so the Warriors went home for a week.
It was a not-so-subtle reminder that every game, every play, every practice could be the last one and no one would have a clue.
QUOTABLEWeber opens the season at Bingham, whose former head coach, Dave Peck, is back to coach the team. Peck won five state titles from 2006-2014 and the Miners figure to have a state title-worthy team at the absolute least.
Oh, and the game is on TV.
“That’ll tell us real quick where we’re at,” Anderson said.
NO MORE TV TROUBLE … HOPEFULLYSpeaking of TV, the Weber-Fremont game won’t be on TV this year for the first time since 2016, and there are many people OK with this development.
Though it’s been a captivating contest three years in a row, the last two broadcasted games have felt the wrath of light in different forms.
In 2018, a lightning storm and accompanying torrential downpour postponed a Thursday night 10-10 tie game in the fourth quarter. The teams came back the next afternoon on an impossibly muddy field and the Warriors won 17-10 to secure back-to-back Region 1 titles.
Last year, the game was delayed 61 minutes in the first half due to a lighting malfunction at Fremont’s new turf field. After the game restarted, teams only played on one half of the field since the southwest bank of lights was left dark so as not to cause more power problems. Every time a team would cross midfield going south, it would have to switch directions and go north. Weber won 17-7.
FACTS AND FIGURES2019 season: 6-4 (5-2 Region 1). The Warriors blew a 14-point, second-half lead against eventual region champs Syracuse in September, then lost 28-27 at home to Layton in the first round of the playoffs after a missed extra point.
2020 strength of schedule: 45-54 (.454). The two non-region games are tough and the Bingham game is on television, owing to the Miners rolling out Dave Peck as their head coach once again.
Players to watch: Cannon DeVries (WR/DB), Aisea Moa (LB/DE), Logan Payne (RB), Jake Lindsay (QB), Jacob Kashiwaeda (OL/DL), Spencer Hall (WR).
Returning starters: 9 (6 offense, 3 defense).
Strength/weakness: Skill players/Offensive line
NOTESThe Warriors are 9-1 in home region games since the 2017 season.
Weber is 27-14 all-time against Clearfield, including five straight wins.
According to prep football historian George Felt, Weber has played 20 overtime games all-time (tied for seventh most) and is 10-10 in those games.
SCHEDULEAug. 14: at Bingham, 7 p.m. (KMYU)
Aug. 21: Bountiful, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Clearfield*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Syracuse*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Northridge*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Layton*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Fremont*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Davis*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Roy*, 7 p.m.
* - Region 1 game