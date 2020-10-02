KAYSVILLE — It would be an understatement to say that Weber has owned the Darts for the past few years.
No player in the Davis program has even sniffed a varsity win over the Warriors with Weber posting a 120-19 point advantage over the last three matchups.
Although Friday's contest lacked some of the luster that it would have had prior to Weber’s surprising slip-up against Layton two weeks ago, it was still an opportunity for one of the two squads — which came in tied for second in the Region 1 standings — to keep pace with league-leading Roy. For Weber, it meant a showdown for a piece of the region title against Roy next week.
And take care of business they did, but only after overcoming a spirited Davis comeback.
The Warriors turned a pair of first-half interceptions into touchdowns en route to building up a big first half lead and then stormed back from a second half deficit to beat Davis 32-26.
The final gave Weber its fourth consecutive win over the Darts to set up next week’s showdown. For Davis, it was its second straight heartbreaking home defeat after giving up a late lead, following a 48-47 loss to Roy two weeks ago.
“The defense getting those two interceptions, those two big stops,” Weber quarterback Jake Lindsay said. “We had all the momentum in the world and in football, momentum is everything. Once you get a little bit of momentum you just keep rolling. They got a little bit in the second half. They started rolling and then we took it back over.”
Trailing 24-7 at the break with Weber receiving the second half kickoff, the Darts were backed into a corner. But instead of cowering, they came out swinging. They forced the Warriors to punt on the opening possession of the second half and then reeled off three straight touchdowns to take a 26-24 lead on an 11-yard Chance Trujillo scramble.
Lindsay and company answered the bell. The Warriors went on a 70-yard drive, which Lindsay capped with a game-winning 12-yard touchdown scramble with 2:36 left.
Davis had a shot to win it with first-and-10 at the Weber 13 with just over a minute to play, put a penalty eventually pushed the Darts into a fourth-and-29 situation where Trujillo’s final pass fell incomplete.
“(It) obviously didn’t happen but the goal was to come out and score and put them away early (after halftime),” Lindsay said. (After falling behind) we just stayed within ourselves. We knew we could handle it. We knew our guys up front could bully them in a way, have fun out there and make plays.”
Weber turned an end-zone interception by Johnny McKinney into points when Lindsay hit Cannon DeVries for a 55-yard touchdown.
Davis tied the score 7-7 on Spencer Ferguson’s 11-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter, but the Warriors then scored 17 straight.
Lindsay threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Jett Child and then found DeVries again for a two-yard scoring completion before Preston Larson connected on a 40-yard field goal.
Ferguson found the end zone again in the second half, while Trujillo scampered for a five-yard score with 1:15 left in the third, to set up the fourth quarter dynamics.
Lindsay threw 15 of 23 for 278 yards and three touchdowns, adding 107 rushing yards for Weber. DeVries totaled 104 receiving yards and Cole Brosterhous added 78.
For Davis, Trujillo also threw for 278 yards but threw two picks. Ferguson rushed for 179 yards and two scores, and David Spjut hauled in 145 receiving yards.