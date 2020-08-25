PLAIN CITY — For long stretches Tuesday, it looked like Fremont High girls soccer needed just one more good pass to break open a 1-0 lead it held against Weber.
Instead, the Warriors erased a 1-0 halftime deficit with three second-half goals, two in the final minutes barely 60 seconds apart, to beat their rivals 3-1 in their first meeting of the season.
Weber freshman Callie Price scored two goals, upping her season total to four. The first was an equalizer early in the second half. The next was the winning goal with a little more than two minutes left on the clock.
"It was beautiful," Weber coach Lei Anne Price said. "I told the girls magical things happen on the field when you can tweak just little things that change the whole game. And we did. Everybody just kind of stepped up and did what they needed to do. It was pretty."
Fremont led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a header by Marli Sanford off a cross from Ashlyn Gwynn. The score easily could've been 2-0 had a Weber defender not made a last-ditch clearance off the goal line from what looked like a sure Fremont goal late in the first half.
"(Fremont was) spreading the field out so wide, but we just compacted it where we needed it to and shut down where we needed to in the middle because they were killing us in the midfield," Lei Anne Price said.
Callie Price leveled the scoring with a low effort under Fremont's keeper in the 54th minute. Weber goalkeeper Alexis Hill was busy at the other end, saving a hard shot from Fremont's leading scorer Payten Ivins, then stopping a point-blank effort from Alyssa Seaich.
Later in the second half, Seaich had a look at a wide-open goal from a tough angle and her shot hit the frame.
Price scored the winner in the 78th minute from Malan Flygare's corner kick.
As Fremont chased an equalizer with around 120 seconds left, Weber stole the ball and countered downfield, winning a penalty kick that Flygare converted with barely more than a minute left.
The win continues a literal up-and-down start to Weber's season, which has alternated a win and a loss each game dating back to a season-opening loss to Woods Cross.
These days, the region standings don't mean as much as they used to now that the playoffs are seeded with an RPI metric. Still, the Warriors have a chance to sit in solo third place by the end of the week should they beat Northridge (2-2 Region 1) on Thursday at home.
The game also underscored the mixed messaging received over the summer on health guidelines.
Of the 100 or so fans, only one was wearing a facemask as of a brief survey of the crowd near the end of the match. Administrators from both schools wear wearing masks.
On the sideline, Weber's players who sat on the bench wore masks while the coaches didn't. Two of Fremont's three coaches wore masks, while the players on the bench didn't.
Weber School District requires every fan at every sporting event to wear a mask.
The confusion likely stems from earlier guidelines issued in the summer that indicated fans would have to wear masks only when physical distancing isn't attainable between households, a guideline that has since been changed.