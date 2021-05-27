When the Georgia Tech men's golf team tees off at the NCAA Championship golf tournament Friday in Arizona, a known face to Weber County will be trying to help the Yellowjackets advance.
Connor Howe, a Weber High alumnus and a now a junior at GT, will play in the NCAA Championship for a second time in his college career in as many tries, as the 2020 championships were canceled due to COVID-19.
This year's championship tournament is at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Howe ranks second on the Georgia Tech team in scoring average this season at 72.3 shots per 18 holes.
Howe, a two-time individual state high school champion in Utah from 2016-17, has finished in the top 10 twice this season in nine events with a low round of 67, which came in February at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate tournament in Hawaii.
One of his top 10 finishes came in April at the ACC Championship in Georgia, where Howe shot 3-under-par and finished ninth.
In 2019, Howe shot 13-over in three rounds at the NCAA Championship in Arkansas as GT narrowly missed the cut as a team.
Thirty teams go to the NCAA Championship and after three rounds, those 30 are reduced to 15, which is then reduced to eight after a fourth round.
The remaining eight teams contest a match-play bracket tournament to determine the winner.
The Golf Channel will carry television coverage of the NCAA Championship this Friday through Monday, May 28-31.