PLEASANT VIEW — Weber High's football season had to wait a week before starting this year because of positive COVID-19 tests within Bingham High’s program that canceled the two schools’ Aug. 14 game.
"The hard thing (last week) was just trying to stay positive, it's something these guys have worked for all year and then the situation being what it was, it kind of gets taken away from them," head coach Jayson Anderson said. "You have to kind of worry about it, guys were disappointed about it and that was our message all week in practice was you guys got to — you might not play anymore."
Up on the Pleasant View bench Friday night, one could see the thick smoke from the California wildfires choking the Wasatch Front as far as, well, not very far.
Though one couldn't smell the smoke or see very far, one could see and hear the Warriors burning up the turf.
On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jake Lindsay found receiver Cannon DeVries down the left sideline for an 80-yard touchdown pass, kickstarting a 28-3 drubbing against visiting Bountiful (1-1) just 10 seconds into the game.
The deep pass on the first play was the plan, both Lindsay and DeVries said.
"Coach A was really excited about it because he knew if that safety was walking, we were going to air it out and take a shot on the first play. Cannon ran a great route," Lindsay said.
Lindsay threw all three of his TD passes in the first half that combined for 230 yards: the 80-yarder to DeVries, a 79-yard score to Spencer Hall and a 71-yard pass to a wide-open DeVries.
The TD pass to Hall just floated over an outstretched defensive back’s hands and Hall, who was backing up and facing the line of scrimmage, did well to control his momentum, stay inbounds and run for the score.
BHS had a long drive with a fourth-down conversion in the first quarter that was undone by two sacks, one from Luke Harris. Sacks from Harris and Jacob Kashiwaeda ended another promising drive in the second quarter.
Bountiful eventually answered Weber's touchdowns with a field goal by Micah Petit early in the second quarter.
Weber’s halftime lead would’ve been larger than 21-3 had Bountiful’s Jono Larsen not intercepted Lindsay in the red zone.
The play before Weber's third touchdown, DeVries had a brief conversation with Anderson on the sideline about what he wanted for the next play. Bountiful was playing a quarters defense and, for the first TD pass, the safeties were more in the middle of the field. They had since widened out toward the sidelines.
“Cannon stuck the corner, split the safeties right up the middle. Great route,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay had 277 passing yards in the first half and 300 for the game, emblematic of the Warriors' (1-0) offense as a whole: really good in the first half, not nearly as good in the second half.
Weber missed two field goals, didn't convert on a fourth down deep in Bountiful territory and dropped a sure TD pass.
"I just felt like we executed really well (in the first half). I think our biggest problem, and you could see it obviously, was penalties. Unfortunately, we just left a ton of points off the board in the red zone," Anderson said.
Junior running back Logan Payne rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make the Weber lead 28-3. Payne had 84 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards.
DeVries, who recently was offered a scholarship by Weber State, ended with 151 receiving yards and 33 rushing yards. He eclipsed the 200 yard all-purpose mark with a long punt return and also intercepted three passes on defense.
"I knew exactly what play they were going to run out of their formation this week, just a lot of studying to help us succeed in those certain situations," DeVries said about the interceptions.
Bountiful's second-half drives went like this: interception, punt, interception, fumble, interception, punt. Rylan Guzman picked up the fumble for Weber.
Overall, Weber's players, coaches and fans were happy to watch the Warriors this week.
"I think everyone was really excited to come out and play, and get going again. It was a fun night, too," DeVries said.