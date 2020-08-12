The first known prep football scheduling domino fell Wednesday.
Weber High's season-opening football game scheduled this Friday night at Bingham High has been canceled, Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay and Weber head coach Jayson Anderson confirmed.
The Aug. 14 game was set to be televised on KMYU.
Positive COVID-19 tests involving the Miners' program necessitated the cancellation, multiple people with knowledge of the situation said.
Most everyone in the high school sports world has expected cancellations and postponements this season as Utah moves ahead with high school sports despite the current COVID-19 climate in the state.
The Warriors' next scheduled game is Aug. 21 at home against Bountiful High. There's no word on if they'll try to fill their open slot.
KUTV sportscaster Dave Fox announced on Twitter shortly after the news broke that KMYU would now broadcast the Farmington at Corner Canyon game on Friday instead.
It's unknown what precautions and actions Bingham must take now.
The Weber cancellation isn't the first known COVID-related prep sports impact in Northern Utah. Farmington High's girls soccer game Tuesday against Lone Peak was canceled after LP had to quarantine due to a positive test.