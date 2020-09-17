PLEASANT VIEW — Weber High girls soccer keeper Maggie McAuley saved two penalty kicks, and Malan Flygare converted the Warriors’ fifth shot to beat Syracuse 4-3 in a shootout after 100 minutes of soccer ended at a 2-2 draw Thursday.
Callie Price got Weber (6-5, 5-4 Region 1) on the board early in the second half on an assist from Hannah Kallias. Maci Rackham scored the tying goal in the 79th minute, forcing extra time.
Cortney Cobabe scored twice in the first half for Syracuse (7-6, 5-5). Abby Schofield and Caroline Stringfellow assisted Cobabe’s goals.
DAVIS 8, CLEARFIELD 0
KAYSVILLE — Alizabeth Arevalo posted a hat trick and Davis led 5-0 at the half in a shutout win over Clearfield (3-9, 2-8 Region 1).
Taygan Sill saved a clean sheet for Davis (11-1, 9-1 Region 1). Grace Nicol, Liv Flint, Annie Haycock, Paris Stout and Ella McQueen each netted once.
FREMONT 2, LAYTON 1
PLAIN CITY — Brooklyn Pritchett scored twice in the second half to break a 0-0 halftime tie and lift Layton to a road win at Fremont.
Erin Bailey assisted Pritchett in the 41st minute for Layton (10-2, 9-1 Region 1). Kaitlyn Richins assisted Pritchett’s second score in the 72nd minute.
Brooklyn Robinson equalized for Fremont (6-6, 4-6) on an Ashlyn Gwynn assist.
NORTHRIDGE 2, ROY 1
ROY — Niki Bell scored twice in the second half to lift Northridge to a region win at Roy.
Mallory Ropelato and Kenadee Thomas assisted for Northridge (4-9, 3-7 Region 1).
Monica Garcia got Roy (4-8, 3-7) on the board in the second half on a Sadee Noall assist.
MORGAN 8, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
DRAPER — Morgan scored six goals after halftime, and Viana Johnson and Miyah Turner shared the clean sheet in goal for the Trojans (9-1, 3-1 Region 13).
Kadence Wardell netted a brace. Brooklyn Peterson added a goal and two assists while Emilie Edgington added a goal and an assist. Maryn Thackery, Brecklee Charlton, Addi Adams and Sadie Mcgreer each netted once. Grace Pepper and Karlee Kotter tallied one assist apiece.
LOGAN 2, BEAR RIVER 1
GARLAND — Gracie Riley scored a second-half goal but it wasn’t enough as Bear River (1-8, 0-5 Region 11) lost at home to Logan.
WATERFORD 4, ST. JOSEPH 3
OGDEN — St. Joseph led 2-1 at the half but gave up three second-stanza scores in a region loss to Waterford.
Sam Munson netted twice for St. Joseph (5-2, 1-1 2A North). Ellen Rickerd added one goal and Kathryn Van Wagoner tallied an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
FREMONT 3, ROY 0
PLAIN CITY — Ayva Cebollero paced Fremont (11-2, 5-0 Region 1) with 17 assists and three aces in a 25-4, 25-12, 25-17 win. Maggie Mendelsen had six kills and Mya Hosley added eight digs.
Xochitl Sustaita posted six digs for Roy (3-6, 1-4). Sierra Jones added three kills.
DAVIS 3, CLEARFIELD 1
KAYSVILLE — Katie Corelli had 26 kills as Davis (10-8, 3-2 Region 1) beat Clearfield 15-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21. Gracie Clark dished out 19 assists and Aubrey Nielson added 15 digs.
Laney Rasband paced Clearfield (1-5, 0-5) with three kills, four aces, seven digs and 12 assists. Miranda Mansfield had three kills and seven aces.
SYRACUSE 3, WEBER 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Megan Chandler totaled 12 kills and 13 digs as Syracuse routed Weber 25-14, 25-19, 25-8 for a region win.
Hailee Garcia had 31 assists for Syracuse (6-1, 4-1 Region 1). No stats were reported for Weber (1-12, 1-4).
FARMINGTON 3, BONNEVILLE 1
FARMINGTON — Amber Beddes had 12 kills and Lydia Schwemmer added 10 as Farmington beat Bonneville (4-8, 0-1 Region 5) in four sets. Scores were 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20.
Sophie Wendt served six aces for Farmington (5-10, 1-0). Kenna Rees and Shayla Adams both tallied 19 digs.