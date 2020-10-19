Weber High's volleyball team is hosting a "Camo Night" for its Tuesday match against Davis High in what Warriors head coach Liz Dutcher hopes will become an annual tradition for Weber.
"The objective of this event is to provide an avenue for the community to connect and unite. In addition, there is opportunity for our volleyball athletes and the rest of the Weber High student body to have awareness of surrounding histories," Dutcher said.
The event will host Jennie Taylor and her family as special guests. Taylor's husband Brent, who had a rank of Major in the Army National Guard and was the former North Ogden mayor, was killed in 2018 while serving a tour of duty in Afghanistan.
According to Dutcher, she thought of the Taylor family while applying for the Weber High volleyball job and wanted to have a special night to remember not just Major Taylor, but remember that many people are serving today and that many people are dealing with the loss of a loved one.
The loss of a spouse and a parent is a lifelong battle, Dutcher said. Her father died in a car crash when she was very young, so she sympathizes what the Taylor family has gone through in some way.
"The athletes and parents are looking forward to this new tradition at Weber. They have been supportive by submitting pictures of their own war heroes, which will be shown in a short video to begin our event," Dutcher said.
Guests are advised to arrive at 3:15 p.m. The varsity match begins at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the main gymnasium at Weber High. Masks are required.