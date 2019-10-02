OGDEN — Jacque Dunyon is a high-level tennis player, with legitimate college tennis aspirations and a high-enough junior tennis ranking to be “sponsored” by a racquet company.
The Weber High junior frequently travels out-of-state to play in more competitive United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments and has played at this sort of high level for years.
Many Pac-12 schools are interested in having her come play tennis on their team, as are closer schools like Boise State and BYU, both of which she has visited.
Dunyon can pretty much choose where she wants to play tennis in college, which is increasingly rare for American high school tennis players because of the recent trend of college coaches recruiting more international players than Americans.
Yet one of the things she values the most about tennis in high school is just that: tennis in high school.
“I just want to have fun. I love tennis so much, I love being a part of the team, it’s so fun traveling to matches, going on the bus, I really just want to do my best,” Dunyon said after winning her finals match at last week’s Region 1 championships.
At the aforementioned region championships, Dunyon showed why college programs are so interested in her by dismantling Davis’ Sarah Major, who is a college-level tennis talent in her own right, 6-0, 6-1.
Particularly, Dunyon won tons of points on her first serve and mixed in many more un-returnable forehands and backhands.
She enters this week’s 6A state championships, which start Thursday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, as the defending champion, having beat Lone Peak’s Marinn Patch 6-2, 6-0 in the championship match.
“I want to play the best tennis that I can play and I want to go in with a good mindset and have fun and cheer on my teammates,” she said of her preparations for this week's state tournament.
Like thousands of other tennis players, Dunyon describes her playing style as aggressive from the baseline. Against Major in the region tournament, Dunyon was good all around, which makes sense once she mentions she loves watching Bianca Andreescu play.
Andreescu, the 19-year-old Canadian woman who won the U.S. Open in September, burst on to the professional tennis scene aided by her aggressive, all-around game.
That’s why Dunyon’s trying to work on things every chance she gets.
“I’ve been working on my net game a lot, being more confident coming in and hitting volleys, hitting swinging volleys, overheads, which I’m improving a lot at that,” she said.
Dunyon is ranked as a four-star prospect according to TennisRecruiting.net, the only service that keeps track of such things. She's the highest-rated recruit in the state of Utah for the class of 2021.
Utah doesn't produce too many elite tennis recruits. There are just two four-star recruits in all of Utah for the class of 2020. There were two in 2019, one in 2018, one in 2017, none in 2016, two in 2015 and none in 2014.
The cost of playing tennis at a competitive level easily runs into the thousands of dollars per year. Therefore, many tennis players come from more financially secure families which can sometimes manifest itself in the form of negative personality traits.
But once Dunyon was done with her region title match, she was anxious. Her teammates were playing a match on the other side of the courts and Dunyon wanted to run over and support them as soon as she could.
STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT
The 6A state tennis tournament starts Thursday morning at Liberty Park. Region 1 has five representatives — up from four in previous years — for each of the three singles tournaments as well as both doubles tournaments, thanks to the unbalanced number of teams in regions caused by the most-recent realignment (Region 1 has eight teams).
The 4A state tournament begins Friday at Liberty Park. Ogden High has three singles players who qualified as the top seeds out of Region 10 in their respective brackets: junior Caroline Jesson qualified as the top seed in No. 1 singles, junior Madi Poorman qualified as the top seed in No. 2 singles with a 6-0 record and senior Izzy Barrera is the top seed at No. 3 singles, also with a 6-0 record.
Ben Lomond's Makel Miller and Raeganne Hester are seeded second in the No. 1 doubles bracket while Ogden's Ally Smith and Abi Winn are seeded fourth.
Ben Lomond's No. 2 doubles team of Mckay Kunzler and Paige Smith (seeded fourth) and Ogden's Sadie Reid and Sydney D'Hulst (fifth) round out the area representatives in the 4A tournament.