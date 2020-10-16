PLEASANT VIEW — When weird things happen with Weber County high school football, odds are good that Weber High is involved.
Friday was the second time recently that Weber won a region championship in a game rescheduled for a Friday afternoon from a previous day.
Two years ago, a Thursday night Weber-Fremont battle was postponed late in the fourth quarter due to lightning that accompanied a torrential downpour.
The teams came back the next afternoon on an impossibly muddy field where the Warriors won 17-10 to clinch back-to-back Region 1 titles.
This year, the Weber-Roy game was supposed to be last week, but Roy's football team went into quarantine over a COVID-19 outbreak and came back to practice Tuesday, so the teams rescheduled it to Friday afternoon.
And once again, the Warriors celebrated in the sun on their home field.
Weber raced past their county rival Royals and won 35-8, winning a share of the Region 1 championship and denying Roy a chance at an outright title after the Royals clinched at least a share two weeks ago.
It's the Warriors' third region championship in four years (2017, 2018 and 2020) and the first under head coach Jayson Anderson.
For once, the stained glass Shield trophy wasn't the focal point of this meeting. The small region championship trophy was, though Anderson sent senior Spencer Hall to retrieve The Shield after the game to bring it over to the team for a celebration.
"We had something to prove at the beginning of the season, we proved it now, proved the doubters wrong and it was just a good team win. They were a great opponent, we prepared well and it was good. It ended well," Hall said.
Weber scored first on a nine-play, 70-yard drive that took 5:44 off the clock. Quarterback Jake Lindsay found Spencer Hall for a 17-yard touchdown pass, with Hall bulldozing over a Roy defender at the goal line.
Hall recovered an Izzy Gordon fumble on the next drive, which was shockingly Roy's first turnover of the entire season.
Trailing 7-0, the Royals then marched down the field on an 11-play, 66-yard drive and ultimately came away trailing 14-0. Hall added to what was about to be a very big day by blocking Britton Watts' field goal and Cannon DeVries scooped up the ball — it bounced fortuitously into his chest — and ran it back for a touchdown.
What was about to be a 7-3 game was instead 14-0. What was about to be a competitive game turned into one with a running clock for much of the second half.
"It was huge. Our whole D-line going at it was perfect, guys opened up holes for me to go through and then Cannon scooping it up and running it back was amazing to watch," Hall said.
Lindsay made it a 21-0 halftime lead when he kept the ball on a read-option and ran for a 43-yard touchdown.
Not even three minutes after the restart, Lindsay hit DeVries on a crossing route, DeVries juked a Roy defender so hard that he ended up on the ground, and made it a 47-yard TD catch.
Gage Lloyd went untouched for a 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to start the running clock and start the Weber party.
On paper, this might look like a surprising result. Both teams had to gut out close wins against both Davis and Fremont and for the most part, it was difficult to point to one thing as an advantage for either team.
In reality, Weber had an extra week to prepare for Roy's read-option, while the Royals returned to practice on Tuesday from their quarantine and likely had some rust on their shoes.
"We were preparing for (Gordon) big-time the whole week. A lot of film study on him," Hall said.
Defensively, the Warriors did a few things in preparation for the Parker Kingston-Izzy Gordon read-option. First, they stuck linebacker Nolan Barrong as a spy on Kingston.
Second, their defensive line played well and made it difficult for Kingston to properly read the defensive ends and linebackers, with Hall in particular getting in on several big defensive plays.
"Our guys did a heck of a job out there," Anderson said to a group of several reporters. He was clutching the game ball afterward. "They handled it the right way. We talked all week that we had to stop the run, and I feel like we stopped the run and gave us a great chance obviously to win the game."
The long-term effect of Weber's defensive play was Roy hadn't established the ground game with Gordon to set up Kingston's running ability.
Roy finally finished a scoring drive with three minutes left when Kingston capped a 16-play, 80-yard possession by lofting a pass to Mason Thueson in the back corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.
The long-term effect of the game's result now has to do with playoff seeding, which will be announced Saturday.
Roy was looking like a sure bet for a first-round bye and though the loss might make the Royals sweat a bit, they now add a 7-1 Weber team to their strength of schedule, so there's a good chance they still get a first-round bye.
Weber was on the cusp of getting a first-round bye after last week. With a win against a now 8-1 team under its belt, the Warriors should have a bye week to rest and prepare for a second-round home game the day before Halloween.
"I've never been around a program or a whole group of guys that just work together so well from the seniors to the freshmen. The seniors did a great job of making sure everyone's a part of it. I love this team, I love these guys," Anderson said.
The 27-point margin is the largest in any Shield Game since 2012 (Roy won 41-12 that year) and it was Weber's biggest win over Roy since 2010, when the Warriors won 43-0.
Another history nugget: this is the first time that Weber and Roy have ever shared a region football championship with each other.
The crowd was maybe the most sparse it's ever been for this old rivalry, owing first to the fact that there's an attendance limit at football games due to general COVID-19 protocols, owing second to the fact that it came during fall break, and third that there were no Roy students or cheerleaders at the game since the high school itself is now in a two-week online learning period after passing the 15-case outbreak threshold this week.