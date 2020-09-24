One, two, three.
That's where three Northern Utah prep running backs rank in individual rushing yards in the state of Utah, according to statistics on MaxPreps.
Ogden High senior Logan Shobe leads the entire state through six games with 1,017 yards (to go with eight rushing touchdowns).
Shobe has four games where he's rushed for 100 or more yards. In two of those, he's totaled 230 yards and a season-high 316 yards.
Davis senior Spencer Ferguson is second in the state, and tops in the 6A classification, with 942 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's cracked the 100-yard mark in five of the Darts' six games with a game-high of 233 yards so far.
Roy senior Izzy Gordon has 886 yards with six rushing touchdowns. Gordon has five 100-yard rushing games and has been the mark of consistency, going for 150, 167, 161, 189 and 165 yards in those games.
In the summer, each team's head coach spoke about how important each running back was to their respective teams and so far, the numbers show it.
If Shobe's season ended today, it would be the third straight year the Tigers have a 1,000-yard rusher. He's been a huge part of the offense the past two years, having rushed for 1,179 yards and 13 scores last year.
Ferguson made noise at the end of last year, coming on in the second half of a Davis win at Roy to rush for more than 100 yards. He started each game from that point and ended with 426 rushing yards.
Gordon is hoping to play a full season for the first time in his prep career, but such is his high level of talent that he's got a lot of college attention even with the injuries.
In his sophomore year, he rushed for 163 yards in a win at Weber in which he broke his ankle. Complications from that injury held him out of the first two games of 2019, but he still managed 1,060 yards on 8.7 yards per rush.
That's the other numerically impressive thing about the three running backs so far: their yards-per-carry average. Shobe averages 9.9, Ferguson 8.1 and Gordon 7.6.
WEEK 7 GAMES
GAME OF THE WEEK: FREMONT AT WEBER
Three weeks ago, this meeting didn’t look like it was going to have crucial region title implications. Since Fremont (3-3, 3-1 Region 1) has won three in a row and Weber (4-1, 3-1 Region 1) lost to Layton, here we are for yet another classic, high-stakes matchup.
Weber has won the last three in this series. Friday’s winner will likely stay one game behind Roy in the region standings and, should Davis beat Syracuse, keep pace with the Darts in second place.
Weber junior Cannon DeVries is up to 850 all-purpose yards between punt returns (299), receiving (274), kickoff returns (150) and rushing (127).
Fremont junior receiver Hayden Hall has seven touchdown catches in five games played.
The Silverwolves are 10th in RPI. The Warriors are 13th.
NORTHRIDGE AT ROY
Roy (6-0, 4-0 Region 1) reported 619 yards of total offense in last week’s win against Davis.
The yardage total is the Royals’ highest in the regular season since the 2014 season opener when they gained 634 against Clearfield.
Northridge (0-6, 0-4) last started 0-6 in 1996, when the Knights went winless in that campaign.
Roy is ranked No. 6 in RPI. Northridge is 27th.
BONNEVILLE AT WOODS CROSS
Bonneville (5-1, 2-0 Region 5) quarterback Kamen Best has thrown for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions. Bonneville last started a season 5-1 in 2003 and is currently ranked No. 6 in the 5A RPI standings.
In the most Admiral Ackbar way possible, Friday’s matchup with Woods Cross (0-6, 0-2) is a trap game.
The Wildcats might be winless, but they’re a game-winning TD pass on an untimed down and a missed two-point conversion away from maybe having two wins. Despite the record, no one fields as much college-level talent in Region 5 as WX.
OGDEN AT UINTAH
For the third year in a row, Ogden (4-2, 1-2 Region 10) has a 1,000-yard rusher, that being Logan Shobe, who had 230 yards Friday against Tooele to move him to 1,017 yards with eight touchdowns through just six games.
Assuming the Tigers play at least five more games and Shobe rushes to his average, he could finish with more than 1,800 rushing yards.
Ogden is ranked No. 8 in RPI.
BEN LOMOND AT STANSBURY
Ben Lomond (2-4, 0-3 Region 10) has changed its offense slightly, ditching the triple-option for some more spread looks designed to get Ryan Alvarez the ball on the outside more often, instead of having him get hit 30 times per game while running the option as a quarterback.
The Scots are 18th in RPI, just two spots out of a possible home playoff game.
DAVIS AT SYRACUSE
Running back Spencer Ferguson (942 rushing yards, 11 TDs) is 58 yards away from hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He’d be the first Davis (5-1, 3-1 Region 1) running back to do so since 2016.
David Spjut is also 41 yards away from hitting the 1000-yard mark for all-purpose yards (offense and kick/punt returns).
Syracuse (1-5, 1-3) linebacker Jordan Faifai’s 86 tackles ranks first in Region 1 and second in the state, according to MaxPreps. The Titans and Darts have alternated wins in this series since 2016.
Davis is ninth in RPI and Syracuse is 23rd.
FARMINGTON AT CLEARFIELD
Call it the Fortuitous Rescheduling Bowl, sponsored by some company you’ve never heard of.
Farmington and Clearfield’s previously scheduled foes — Viewmont and Layton, respectively — had to shut down this week due to COVID-19.
So the Phoenix (2-4) and Falcons (1-5) found each other. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
The game features a Black head coach on each sideline: Andre Dyson for CHS and Daniel Coats at FHS, both of whom are former college and NFL football players.
BOX ELDER AT BOUNTIFUL
Box Elder (2-4, 2-0 Region 5) has won its last two games, both of which have seen the team rush for 200-plus yards and take a lead into halftime. The Bees jumped up to No. 15 in RPI.
Bountiful (3-3, 1-1) has junior Max Barker throw the majority of passes now and he has three touchdown passes against no interceptions in the last two games. Bountiful is No. 10 in RPI.
For the rest of the season, all Bountiful home games are at 3:30 p.m. after two stadium light poles were taken down due to becoming unsafe during the major windstorm two weeks ago.
GREEN CANYON AT BEAR RIVER
Bear River (3-3, 0-2 Region 11) hopes to erase its two-game losing streak to start region play.
There’s still time for the Bears to make a charge at the top half, but it has to start against a really balanced and savvy Green Canyon (3-3, 1-1) group.
Bears running back Kace "Bucket" Jones (696 yards) ranks sixth in the state and second in 4A in rushing. Bear River is ninth in RPI.
BYE WEEK
Morgan (2-2, 1-0 Region 13) and Layton Christian (1-5, 0-2 2A North) are off on previously scheduled bye weeks. Layton and Viewmont are shut down due to COVID-19 and they’re off for the next two weeks.