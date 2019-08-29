ROY — Some sports rivalries are amicable, like the Iron Horse Game has become between Ogden High and Ben Lomond High football.
Box Elder and Bear River is another rivalry that is particularly friendly.
Fremont-Roy is not one of those, no matter how diplomatic both teams' head coaches comments are.
Whether or not the dislike between the two schools actually constitutes legitimate use of the word 'hate' or if it's holding at 'extreme dislike,' the point is it's not friendly.
After a two-year staredown, the sparks fly again Friday at Roy High in the first meeting between the bitter rivals since 2016.
"It's rivalry week, it's like BYU-Utah. (Fremont was) part of us, they broke off and it's been a pretty intense rivalry, it's been really good football for as far as I can remember," Royals head coach Fred Fernandes said.
The tension and anticipation have been bubbling for two seasons. After all, the last four games have been decided by one point (2013), four points (2015) and seven points (2014 and 2016).
The rivalry is at such a level that some coaches and players this summer in both locales didn't refer to the other school by name, instead preferring a variation of 'that school over there' and a casual pointing of the finger to either the northwest or the southeast.
"It's gotta be one of the best football environments in Northern Utah now the way this rivalry's gone, with the number of people that are at the game, communities that blend together that have relationships in both areas. It's what a rivalry should be," Fremont head coach Ross Arnold said.
The official explanation for the hiatus was due to the 2016 realignment that put the two schools in different classifications with different amounts of region games, thus creating thorny scheduling conflicts. Fremont, in particular, didn't want to break its prior commitments, then-head coach Kory Bosgieter said at the time.
Some on the Roy side of the squabble like to suggest the Royals' five-game winning streak in the series also had something to do with it.
Either way, this game got circled on the calendar once the 2018 realignment was announced in December, putting Fremont and Roy back in the same region.
"It's going to be a lot of fun, I'm excited to play Fremont again," Roy lineman Cormac Boyer said in a July interview when asked what he thought about the Royals moving up to Region 1 from 5A Region 5.
Arnold's been reminded about the Royals' winning streak while he's out and about at least three times: at Jeremiah's Restaurant on 12th Street, an auto parts store in Roy, and again in Clinton recently.
"Wherever you go, people are like, 'You at Fremont?' 'Yeah.' 'Five in a row.'
"It happened again over at Walmart in Clinton a couple weeks ago getting in the self checkout line. He pulls out his Roy lanyard and he has that grin on his face and I go, 'Yeah, I know, it's been five in a row.' It's not a rivalry without that kind of stuff, you know what I mean?" Arnold said.
Normally, both teams come into this matchup on a high but neither side has been particularly impressive so far (granted, it's August and nobody except the Binghams of the state ever look good in August).
The good for Roy (1-1): the Royals run the ball as well as anyone with Cade Harris and Jaden Harris in the backfield. Jaxson Dart has two years of starting experience at quarterback and can throw as good of a ball as anyone north of Salt Lake City.
Now the bad: Roy couldn't get the passing game going and needed a fourth-quarter surge to beat West Jordan at home in Week 1, then got thumped by 20 points at Dixie, a 4A school, last week in which the Flyers averaged 8.3 yards per offensive play, didn't turn the ball over and scored 28 in the second quarter.
The good for Fremont (0-2): the Silverwolves have arguably the best receiving group in the area with Brandon Baray (eight catches, 285 yards, three touchdowns), Jaxon Whitney (13 rec., 200 yards, 1 TD) and Justin Sagapolu (12 rec., 160 yards) to go with returning starting quarterback Mitch Stratford.
The bad: The Silverwolves lost 31-28 to Brighton on a freak touchdown pass in triple coverage with 17 seconds left, then they took a 14-point loss at Salem Hills last week (Brighton and Salem Hills, it should be noted, are both 2-0). The Silverwolves' defense has allowed 831 yards and eight touchdowns the first two games while forcing just one turnover.
"There's been some good (Fremont) teams (before) us, but the coaches have been saying if we keep going hard, focus, doing our thing, executing, we could possibly be the team to break (the losing streak)," Sagapolu, a Fremont linebacker and tight end, said.
It sets up as a great opportunity for each team to get a massive win that could help springboard a region campaign.
"The team that can keep their composure — it's going to be loud, it's going to be intense — the team that can keep their composure and execute I think will have the upper hand. Obviously, turnovers is a big thing," Fernandes said.
Or, going with the previous two weeks, it could end up being an ugly game where both teams try too hard to beat each other and thus trip over their own feet.
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
GAME OF THE WEEK: FREMONT AT ROY
Fremont leads the all-time series 11-6. Over the years it has turned from lopsided into an actual rivalry. The first 13 meetings were decided by an average of 23.7 points. The last four have been decided by an average of 4.75.
WEBER AT CLEARFIELD
Weber (1-1) is back in its comfort zone: Region 1 games. On Friday, it will have been 1,046 days since the Warriors last lost a region game (Oct. 19, 2016, against Roy). In that time, they've allowed 5.75 points per game in region games. Clearfield (0-2) hopes to get in the air after two losses that offered varying things to work on: run game, pass defense and consistently scoring.
BONNEVILLE AT BEAR RIVER
Bear River may be without its main running backs Chance Udy and Kace Jones due to injury. The Lakers are also dealing with injuries to running back Cole Demille and a lingering ailment to quarterback Brock Samuels. The Bears have scored 61 points in the first two games. It took them until the sixth game last year to eclipse that total. Bonneville (0-2) scores 10.5 points per game and allows 27. The Lakers own the all-time series 14-2.
BEN LOMOND AT MORGAN
Ben Lomond (0-2) will be the latest team to try and score points on Morgan's (2-0) defense. The Scots' second game was a huge step up from their first as they scored 28 points after getting shut out by Payson in Week 1. The Trojans have outscored their two foes 97-0. Morgan QB Carter Thackeray has eight touchdown passes, seven of which have gone to Jack Cameron and Coy Spens combined. Morgan is 24-1 all-time against BLHS.
OGDEN AT MILFORD
Ogden (1-1) is hoping for a rebound against a Milford (2-0) team that's won 21-straight games and two straight state titles. Milford quarterback Bryson Barnes is one of the most decorated student athletes in the whole state with 105 career touchdown passes (third all-time in Utah) and 8,315 passing yards (seventh all-time). This is the teams' first meeting.
NORTHRIDGE AT DAVIS
Davis' defense allows 15 points and 275.5 yards yards per game, which is very good and will win the Darts' (0-2) some games if their offense can get off the ground. Northridge's (1-1) dynamic dual-threat quarterback Colby Browning (511 total yards, four touchdowns) and receiver Otto Tia (165 yards, 23.6 yards per catch) present Davis' toughest test, assuming Tia is healthy after an injury last week. The Knights have won seven straight region openers (2012-18).
LAYTON AT SYRACUSE
Syracuse (1-1) has won the last nine against Layton (1-1). Titans quarterback Bridger Hamblin has gained 532 total yards with eight touchdowns. The Lancers haven't allowed points in the third quarter.
RIDGELINE AT FARMINGTON
Farmington (2-0) averages 482.5 yards of offense per game and 7.4 yards per play behind a four-headed monster on offense: quarterback Wyatt Evertsen, running back Hayden Toone and receivers Hayden and Jeremy Wilcox. Ridgeline's (2-0) defense allows 455.5 yards per game.
BOX ELDER AT MOUNTAIN CREST
Box Elder (1-1) takes its 42-points-per-game offense on the road to face a surprisingly winless Mountain Crest squad. Bees' quarterback Parker Buchanan has 442 passing yards and five touchdowns.
WOODS CROSS AT BRIGHTON
Both teams are 2-0 with good offenses. Receivers Luke Hyde and Braden Freestone have combined for 377 receiving yards and all seven receiving touchdowns (Hyde has six) for WX. This is the teams' first-ever meeting.
BOUNTIFUL AT SPRINGVILLE
Bountiful (1-1) and Springville's previous three meetings have been playoff games.
VIEWMONT AT WASATCH
This is Viewmont (1-1) and Wasatch's first-ever meeting.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN AT JUDGE MEMORIAL
Layton Christian (1-1) and Judge meet for the first time ever. The last time the Eagles faced a private school was in 2016 against Diamond Ranch, a residential treatment facility in Hurricane.