Wednesday opened the regular signing period for the 2021 class in all Division I sports except football and basketball, but also brought the start of basketball’s early signing period.
Here’s a look at Northern Utah prep athletes whose signings are official (announced by the universities) or who’s committed and plans to sign soon.
BASKETBALL
Emma Calvert — Fremont, BYU: Calvert has been committed to BYU last summer before her junior season.
“I just really liked them and I like the atmosphere there, and the players and coaches,” Calvert told the Standard-Examiner in September 2019.
Calvert averaged 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 66.5% from the field. She’s a two-time Standard-Examiner All-Area Basketball MVP in 2019 and 2020.
Ethan Potter — Layton, UVU: Potter committed to Utah Valley University earlier this year.
“We will be alongside Ethan every step of his journey during his final year of high school, his planned religious mission, and when he enrolls here at UVU in several years. I could not be more excited to welcome Ethan Potter and his family to our University,” UVU head coach Mark Madsen said in a press release Wednesday.
Potter averaged 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 60.7% from the field and 77.6% from the free-throw line this past season.
Rob Whaley — Bountiful, Southern Idaho: Heading to the College of Southern Idaho, Whaley averaged 20.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as a junior while shooting 54% from the field for Bountiful.
VOLLEYBALL
Megan Chandler — Syracuse, St. Mary’s: Chandler recently verbally committed to St. Mary’s College, which plays in the West Coast Conference, and signed on Wednesday. She started all four years at outside hitter for the Titans and led the team with 292 kills this season.
Katee Stromberg — Syracuse, Marymount: Stromberg, a middle blocker, hit 119 kills with a .328 hitting percentage for Syracuse. Marymount University is in Arlington, Virginia, and plays in Division III.
Karli Nielson — Northridge, Alaska-Fairbanks: Nielson started at outside hitter the past three years at Northridge, tallying 289 kills with a .320 hitting percentage this season. Alaska-Fairbanks plays in the Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Emma Hendricks — Northridge, Central Wyoming: Hendricks started two seasons at setter for the Knights, putting up 1,097 career assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brynlee Meyerhoffer — Fremont, Weber State: Meyerhoffer, a midfielder, scored seven goals with three assists for the Silverwolves as they made a run to the 6A state semifinals. Weber State announced Meyerhoffer’s signing Wednesday as part of an eight-player signing class.
Adelyn Boer — Ogden, Wisconsin: Boer, a midfielder, scored 12 goals with seven assists for Ogden this season and is currently verbally committed to Wisconsin.
Caroline Stringfellow — Syracuse, BYU: Stringfellow has been committed to BYU for two years and the Cougars officially announced her signing Wednesday.
Stringfellow, a two-time Standard-Examiner All-Area MVP in 2017 and 2018, finished her four-year Syracuse career as the school’s all-time leading goalscorer (88) and assists (86) leader.
Virginia Wallace — Syracuse, Idaho State: Wallace, who started at central defender, assisted one goal for the Titans this year.
Kaitlyn Richins — Layton, Utah State: Richins, a multi-year starting midfielder for the Lancers, scored 11 goals with two assists this year. Utah State made Richins’ signing official on Wednesday.
Grace Nicol — Davis, Utah State: Nicol, a multi-year starting midfielder at Davis, scored 14 goals with 18 assists for the 6A state and Region 1 champion Darts. USU announced the signing Wednesday.
Alizabeth Arevalo — Davis, Utah State: Arevalo, a forward who transferred from Logan, scored 19 goals and 23 assists this year. USU announced the signing Wednesday.
Makiya Christensen — Farmington, Loyola Marymount: Christensen, a defender, verbally committed to Loyola Marymount in May and scored two goals for the Phoenix.
Rylee Gurney — Farmington, Western Oregon: Gurney, a defender, scored one goal with one assist this season.
SOFTBALL
Brooklyn Pritchett — Layton, SLCC: Heading to Salt Lake Community College, Pritchett batted .442 with 38 RBIs, eight doubles, 10 triples and 13 stolen bases in 2019 as a sophomore outfielder.
BASEBALL
Cam Day — Layton, Utah: Day, who’s been a starting pitcher since his freshman year, was officially announced as part of the University of Utah’s signing class Wednesday.
From 2018-19, Day threw 104 1/3 innings and allowed 30 earned runs (2.01 ERA) with 128 strikeouts against 48 walks.
TENNIS
Jacque Dunyon — Weber, BYU: Dunyon was a three-time 6A state and Region 1 singles champion at No. 1 singles for Weber High.