Woods Cross High has its football coach. The school selected current Highland coach Brody Benson to lead the Wildcats starting this season, athletic director Dave Simon confirmed.
Benson, who will be teaching physical education at the school starting Feb. 8, didn't respond to an email message seeking comment. He'll be the third different WXHS coach in as many seasons and the second new head coach there in as many years.
According to prep football historian George Felt, Benson started coaching at Highland in 2006 and has a career record of 116-60 there with three region championships in 2006-07 and 2009, plus one state championship in 2010.
Tyler Gladwell, who coached WXHS in 2020, went back to Davis High to be defensive coordinator. The Wildcats were 2-9 in 2020, with four Region 5 losses coming by a combined 14 points.
At Clearfield High, which for now has the only open head coaching job in the area, assistant principal BJ Lovell said in an email the school will interview candidates Friday.
Clearfield is filling the head coaching spot left open when Andre Dyson resigned after seven seasons coaching his alma mater.