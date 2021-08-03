WOODS CROSS — At one point a couple years ago, the Woods Cross Wildcats were starting to be talked about in coaching circles as a trendy pick for a deep postseason run.
Last year the 'Cats were arguably the most talented team north of Salt Lake City, had all the preseason eyeballs on them, had a coaching change right in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown — which greatly contributed to things not being able to take off — plus early-season strife among the coaching staff and then fell headfirst into a 2-9 season.
Now, longtime Highland coach Brody Benson is the team's third different head coach in three seasons, taking the spot vacated by Tyler Gladwell who came in last year when Andrew Fresques went to Northridge.
"It has been pretty hard. Not only are we switching playbooks and stuff, we're switching the coaching styles and how we pursue offense and defense and all that. We're getting used to it, this playbook, and how the coaching system is so I think we'll be pretty good," senior lineman Stefhan Alofipo said.
Benson coached at Highland from 2006-20, amassing a 116-60 record with three region championships and a state championship in 2010. His offense is a triple-option/flexbone type, which will take getting used to for a bunch of players who've only been in the spread their whole football lives.
His coaching style is known to be structured and a little more hardcore, another thing the players have to get used to. But Benson, a Southern Utah University graduate, says he's not interested in a rebuild; he wants this program to win now.
“My expectations are to come in and we’re gonna go compete right now, I'm not sitting there looking at a rebuilding year and stuff," Benson said. "The seniors have worked hard and are excited about their senior year and they should be. They should go out, compete, battle and fight to win games. That’s our expectation.”
Each Region 5 coach quietly likes Woods Cross's chances for this season, even if there's a new coaching staff, a radically different system and a certain trial-by-fire look to the 'Cats' first five games of the year.
The triple-option is a fast offense built around repetition, timing and consistency. Those characteristics aren't unique to the triple-option by any means, but the goal of the offense is to execute it perfectly every time and make defenses play assignment football.
That means having the snap in the same place every time, having the same stance and for quarterbacks, getting the mesh points with the running backs/wings dialed in.
"It's an obstacle, but we're getting there," senior quarterback Canton Naegle said. "It's a lot."
Another obstacle is experience, or lack thereof. At least one starter, receiver Luke Hyde, transferred and many other players who had game experience decided not to play.
Most of the linemen will play both ways and with the aforementioned tough start to the season (West Jordan, Skyridge, Brighton, Ridgeline and Bountiful are the first five games), things might be ugly at first, but many believe there's enough talent to get a good thing rolling again once everyone's used to another new way of doing things.
WHAT’S NEW
Pretty much the whole coaching staff.
The offensive coordinator is Ray Groth, a former quarterback at the University of Utah who was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals — who later became the Arizona Cardinals — in the 1970 NFL Draft and has coached all over the state.
QUOTABLE
“Us seniors have gone through three coaches in four years, it's just another thing to deal with, but I think we’re handling it just fine and we’ll be ready to go," Naegle said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 2-9, 1-4 Region 5. Lost to Box Elder in the playoffs and WX finished with the worst season since a 1-8 mark in 2006.
2021 strength of schedule: 57-51 (.528). The non-region portion includes games against Skyridge, Brighton and Ridgeline — those three were a combined 29-6 last year — in back-to-back-to-back weeks in the first month of the season.
Players to watch: Stefhan Alofipo (DE/OT), Canton Naegle (QB), Brock Tandy (RB), Caden Feller (RB), Logan Stone (RB), Chris Madrill (OL/DL), Tevita Tuipulotu (OL/DL), Austin Bradley (WR)
Returning starters: 3 offense, 2 defense
Strength/weakness: Defensive line/Familiarity with new systems
NOTES
WX faces both West Jordan and Spanish Fork for the first time in school history.
The last two years, the 'Cats have defeated Viewmont by a combined 41-0.
For whatever reason, WX hasn't been good in years that end with a '1,' having a total record of 12-25.
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: at West Jordan
Aug. 20: Skyridge
Aug. 27: at Brighton
Sept. 3: Ridgeline
Sept. 10: Bountiful*
Sept. 17: Northridge*
Sept. 24: at Bonneville*
Oct. 1: Box Elder*
Oct. 8: at Viewmont*
Wed., Oct. 13: at Spanish Fork
* — Denotes Region 5 game