WOODS CROSS — Tyler Gladwell was hired as the new Woods Cross football head coach coach during the middle of the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring.
Coming in as an outsider (Bonneville alumnus, former Davis and Layton coach), he had to try to get to know the players and coaches as much as possible despite in-person contact limitations in the spring.
“It’s great to finally be with the kids. You know, when I got the job, I wasn’t able to meet the kids in person. I had to send them a video and introduce myself and we did a bunch of Zoom meetings throughout the spring, we would interact that way. But it was fun to finally meet the kids in June and get going,” he said.
So, about the players ... the Wildcats have the two top recruits north of Salt Lake City on their squad, which went 8-3 last year and was one of the better offensive teams around.
First is senior lineman Michael Mokofisi, who has scholarship offers from Utah, Nebraska, USC, Arizona and BYU and is ranked as the No. 10 recruiting prospect in the state by 247sports.com.
Mokofisi had 35 tackles and two sacks last year at defensive line, but also blocked on the O-line for a prolific offense that averaged 389.1 yards per game.
“He’s our tone-setter. At practice, if he’s on, if he’s got energy, if he’s playing hard, if he’s got great effort, all the guys follow him,” Gladwell said.
Next is Luke Hyde, a junior wide receiver with an offer from Utah after making 75 catches for 1,104 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
Funny enough, those receiving numbers would’ve been higher if Hyde wasn’t the backup quarterback for a game last year in which he threw for 162 yards and a score.
“He could play every skill position on the field,” Gladwell said. “And he’s very dynamic with his speed and quickness. And he’s a very smart kid; he’s pretty football savvy and he knows the game.”
Hyde, ranked the No. 7 junior in Utah by 247sports, is one of the three finalists for the Wildcats’ starting QB position along with Jaxon Smith and Canton Naegle.
Whoever the new signal caller is will be at the controls of a new offense, which brings up a question: How much should change from a team that went 8-3 last year and that has several returning starters on both sides?
“My expectation coming in wasn’t to change a whole lot. I’m coming in as the new head coach and that’s obviously a huge change. And I’ll be the offensive coordinator so we’re installing a new offense and so that’s a change,” Gladwell said.
“But as far as everything else, I wanted to keep things the same as much as possible. We were able to keep a lot of the coaches from last year’s staff coming back, especially the defensive coaches. ... I didn’t want to change it up too much because they did have a good season last year and we want to keep a good thing going.”
With all that — the talent, experience and the break-in period of learning new schemes — what kind of team will Woods Cross field this year?
“We’re really excited, we have high expectations for ourselves and we’ll find out soon,” Gladwell said.
QUOTABLEThe team’s biggest challenge besides COVID-19?
“It’s probably starting the season offensively just because it is a new offense and we didn’t get a spring practice time to kind of install and then move on during the summer. All of our install happened during the summer.
“We’ll get there, it just might take us a few more weeks than it normally would.”
WHAT’S NEWGladwell as the head coach along with Gage Cook (wide receivers coach) and Shandell Smoot (special teams coordinator).
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 8-3 (3-2 Region 5), lost to Lehi at home in the second round of the playoffs after getting a first-round bye.
2020 strength of schedule: 44-57 (.436).
Players to watch: Michael Mokofisi (OL/DL), Griffin Hess (OL/DL), Luke Hyde (WR/DB), Payton Acord (OL/DL), Christian Smoot (LB), Luke Dastic (WR), Noah Wright (TE), Josh Acord (LB/WR), David Daynes (LB), Luke Jacobsen (DB)
Returning starters: 12 (5 offense, 7 defense). Four of those played on both sides of the ball.
Strength/weakness: Very good returning players/Learning new schemes during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Region 5 outlook: Despite Farmington winning Region 5 last year, the Wildcats are getting a lot of preseason love even with a new head coach changing things up a bit. At the very least, the feeling is to expect the ‘Cats to either be at or near the top of Region 5 come season’s end.
SCHEDULEAug. 14: Westlake, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: West, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Brighton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10: at Bountiful*, 7 p.m. (KJZZ)
Sept. 18: at Farmington*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Bonneville*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Box Elder*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Viewmont*, 7 p.m.
*Denotes Region 5 game