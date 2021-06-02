Now that the high school baseball season has ended, here are the Standard-Examiner's year-end rankings for Northern Utah teams plus some notes on the season and things to come.
1. Layton
Nobody in the area could touch pitcher Cam Day, and Layton (21-8) was happy to have him as it helped the Lancers win their first region championship since 2014 and their seventh in school history.
At the time, an 11-inning win April 20 at Fremont by a score of 8-7 didn't mean anything mathematically, but it ultimately can be pointed to as the game LHS grabbed hold of the region since the Lancers survived that back-and-forth game and still had Day ready to throw five innings the next game.
2. Woods Cross
The Wildcats (20-8) won their first region championship this season since 2016. The first signs of this team being a contender came in mid-April in the Farmington series when, after losing the first game 21-6, they erased a 7-0 deficit in the second game and won 8-7 on a walk-off.
Woods Cross took that series two games to one, as it did against eventual the second-place team, Bountiful. Five of WX's top six hitters this year were juniors as was most of the team's pitching, meaning the team could be just as good in 2022 if not better.
3. Fremont
There's something to be said about playing a tough schedule before region games. Fremont (18-12) started the year 1-6 against the likes of Pleasant Grove, Lone Peak, Jordan, Salem Hills, Woods Cross and Farmington.
After that, the Silverwolves went 17-6, took second in Region 1 and then won the Region 1 postseason tournament with a team that's going to return most of its best players in 2022.
4. Bountiful
Two things stick out for Bountiful (18-11) this season: pitching and defense. BHS allowed 91 runs in 29 games this year, the third best mark in 5A and by far the top mark in Region 5.
Its three-pitcher rotation of Truman Duryea, Cole McSwain and Easton Aubuchon pitched 151 2/3 innings, allowed 77 runs and all three were underclassmen so they should be back in 2022 when Bountiful is the Redhawks and not the Braves.
5. Farmington
At one point in the regular season, the Phoenix lost four straight and essentially saw its region title hopes disappear right then in late April.
Farmington rebounded to win eight of nine heading to the playoffs, where it beat Bonneville and then a very good Mountain Ridge team in a three-game series.
FHS (21-12) was the last Region 5 team standing in the playoffs as part of the final six teams, one win away from the final four.
SEASON NOTES
— For a few years now, some 2A schools that don't sponsor football have played baseball in the fall in a formal but not UHSAA-sanctioned league. Earlier this year, the UHSAA Executive Committee approved sanctioning 2A fall baseball with an unspecified start date.
— The fall champion of the aforementioned 2A baseball league was Utah Military Academy in Riverdale, which marched to a perfect 18-0 record and a 248-48 run margin against its opponents. The Thunderbirds capped their unbeaten season with a 3-2 win against Merit Prep back in October at Lindquist Field.
— Five players from that UMA team batted .400 or better, led by Nate Smith hitting .596 while also pitching 35 2/3 innings and allowing just eight runs (five earned). The Thunderbirds' team batting average was .421, their on-base percentage was .534, their defensive fielding percentage was .941 and their earned runs against average was 1.50, according to MaxPreps.
— Two Fremont players set single-season school records, according to coach Garrett Clark. Senior third baseman/designated hitter Mason Memmott had 53 base hits, and junior pitcher/designated hitter Bridger Clontz hit 15 doubles this year.
— Northern Utah's search for a spring baseball state champion goes on, with Bountiful's triumph in 2014 serving as the last time a team from the I-15 corridor north of Salt Lake City raised the baseball state trophy in the spring. Bear River in 2004 is the only other northern team to win a state baseball title since the turn of the millennium.
— The next item of interest on the prep baseball calendar is the MLB Draft, which goes from July 11-13. At least two pitchers with area ties could hear their name called this summer. Cam Day from Layton was heavily scouted all season by several pro clubs and — according to some scouts who spoke with the Standard-Examiner on condition of anonymity — projects as a mid or late-draft prospect, meaning there's a good chance Day ends up pitching at Utah, where he's signed for college.
— Fremont alumnus Kyler Bush is another pitcher who could be drafted this year. Bush, whose college career has taken him to Washington State, Central Arizona College and now St. Mary's College, is eligible for the draft this summer. He pursued college following a senior year at FHS where he was heavily scouted and ultimately picked by Kansas City in the 40th round. As of Wednesday, Bush has a 7-5 record for the Gaels with a 2.99 ERA and 112 strikeouts against just 19 walks in 78 1/3 innings pitched and is generating some major draft buzz.
— Realignment will make for some interesting matchups in Region 1 next year as Farmington replaces Northridge and Roy. The Phoenix should be able to compete just fine in 6A and has a foe, Davis, where the rivalry seeds are already planted in the ground.