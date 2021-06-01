With the conclusion of the spring sports season, the Standard-Examiner will publish season wrap-ups and year-end rankings for boys soccer, baseball and softball this week.
First up, the year-end boys soccer rankings for Northern Utah, followed by notes about the season.
1. WeberA few teams could hold a candle to Weber this season, but ultimately the Warriors capped a 19-0 season Friday with two trophies in the cabinet: a state championship and a region championship.
The final statistics on the Warriors are eye-popping and a few of them are going in the record books. Their goalscoring margin was 49-3, with 16 shutouts and three goals conceded — the latter being a state record.
Weber is the first 6A team to win back-to-back titles since the classification was introduced in 2018, the first team in Utah’s top classification to go back-to-back since Brighton in 2008-09, and the first public school to finish unblemished since Wasatch in 2013.
Last Friday as the referee blew the final whistle, signaling an impending penalty shootout in the state title game between Weber and Skyridge, one couldn’t help but compare the Warriors to the most recent 6A soccer team that entered the state title game unbeaten.
That was in 2018 when a dominant, unbeaten and consensus state-best Herriman team lost in a penalty shootout to Region 4 champions Pleasant Grove.
The 2021 title game featured the unbeaten and consensus state-best Weber Warriors against the Region 4 champions, Skyridge. There would be no such ill fate for Weber, only celebration.
2. DavisAfter a shaky 2-2-1 start to the year, the Darts (13-4-1) picked things up and chased Weber the rest of the season for the Region 1 title, ultimately finishing in second place.
Senior forward Simon Jensen led the team with 11 goals and six assists. Two goals came in consecutive 1-0 wins over Syracuse and Layton and two more came in one-goal wins over Roy and Fremont.
3. SyracuseSyracuse was the surprise team, starting 6-0 and finishing 12-5. The 12 wins are a school record, according to head coach Taylor Allen.
Four of the team’s top five leading scorers were juniors or sophomores, so the Titans should be decent again in 2022.
4. FarmingtonFarmington won six of its final seven games, then went on a playoff run boosted by a Cameron Bingham hat trick in a 3-1 win over Bountiful to send FHS to the quarterfinals.
The Phoenix finished 12-6, rebounding from an 0-3 start to Region 5 play to finish tied for second in the region.
5. MorganThough this year’s very balanced Morgan (16-3) squad didn’t get the state title trophy it wanted, the Trojans won a first region title in boys soccer since 2007 and were second place in 3A for the second time in three seasons.
Seven players scored five or more goals for Morgan this season, which outscored opponents 94-10. The 94 goals in a season is sixth most in state history, according to the UHSAA record book.
NOTES
- Weber’s 16 shutouts in a season is the second-best mark in state history behind Brighton’s 17 in 2006, according to the state record book. The Warriors also kept seven straight shutouts at one point, which is third best.
- All 16 shutouts were attributed to Weber goalkeeper Stockton Short, which appears to be an individual state record. In the record books, Brighton doesn’t have a goalkeeper listed for the 2006 season in the individual category, so if Short were to not have the individual record, it would be a Bengals player from ‘06.
- Weber head coach Jan Swift, who said after the state title game that it was his last game as coach, is one of 11 boys soccer coaches in Utah to coach back-to-back state title teams.
- The postseason was a success for Region 1, which had four of the eight quarterfinalists — Weber, Fremont, Davis and Northridge — and whose teams pulled off six upsets seeding-wise. No. 21 Fremont had three of those upsets against No. 12 Lone Peak, No. 5 Westlake and No. 4 Davis.
- The final standings in Region 5 were razor-thin. Bountiful finished 7-3, ahead of Farmington and Viewmont at 6-4, Woods Cross at 5-5 and Box Elder at 4-6. On April 29, there was a four-way tie for first place at 4-3 between Bountiful, Box Elder, Farmington and Viewmont.
- Ogden midfielder Eric Estrada finished with 17 assists, tied for fourth in a single season in state history.
- St. Joseph went 13-1 overall with an unbeaten region championship and a run to the state semifinals, where SJC lost to Waterford. It’s the Jayhawks’ deepest playoff run since 2013, the tail end of a heart-wrenching period for SJC that saw it lose in the semis or finals six times over seven seasons from 2007-13.
- Realignment shakes things up next year. Farmington jumps into Region 1, Roy goes to Region 2 and Northridge goes down to 5A Region 5, while Ogden, Ben Lomond and Layton Christian go to 3A Region 13 where Morgan is the defending champ.